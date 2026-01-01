SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Ger40 Signal mt5
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl

Ger40 Signal mt5

Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
0%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Welcome to my signal service


I created this EA to trade Ger40 on a daily basis without using dangerous strategies.


Details:


Broker - Pepperstone 

Account type - Razor

Leverage - 400-1

Symbol - GER40 

Timeframe - 15 minute

Lot size - 3% of account balance

Strategy - Breakout

Average trades per month - 12

Max trades per day - 2

Each trade has fixed stop loss and take profit

No breakeven

All trades close before rollover to avoid swaps

Risk:Reward - 2.2 - 1

Multiple filters help with control of direction 


The bigger your trading account balance the better 


Set also to trade 3% of your balance per trade


Every year the price will increase by $10 until it reaches $100


Any issues dm me directly and i'll try and assist as best I can


All the best




İnceleme yok
2026.01.01 09:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.01 09:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 09:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
