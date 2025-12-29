SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / EA Marche Noir Sigma
Allane Dimitri Inamo

EA Marche Noir Sigma

Allane Dimitri Inamo
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 16
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
39
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
35 (89.74%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (10.26%)
En iyi işlem:
3.65 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2.03 USD
Brüt kâr:
32.36 USD (3 219 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2.42 USD (241 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (6.85 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
14.40 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.90
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
16 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
39
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
14.75
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
39 (100.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
13.37
Beklenen getiri:
0.77 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.92 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.61 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-2.03 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2.03 USD (1)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
2.03 USD (0.88%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 39
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3.65 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +6.85 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2.03 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 16" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VantageInternational-Live 16
2.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 2
2.63 × 100
RoboForex-Pro
12.25 × 28
SIGMA is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to exploit inefficiencies in the financial markets, regardless of market direction (buy or sell).


Specialized in high-speed scalping, SIGMA is among the fastest and most accurate trading systems in its category. Its advanced algorithm analyzes market microstructure in real time to identify high-probability opportunities, supported by optimized execution.


To ensure maximum capital protection, the system automatically defines dynamic Stop Loss levels adapted to current market conditions.

Additionally, SIGMA incorporates a martingale mechanism strictly limited to three levels, activated only in exceptional adverse scenarios. In practice, this mechanism is rarely used due to the high precision of the strategy.


SIGMA is the result of extensive development combining performance, advanced technology, and strict risk management.

Budget minimum: 200 $


2025.12.29 18:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.29 18:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
