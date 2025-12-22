SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Dive In Gold
Saif Bassam Abdulqader Mahmoud Helayel

Dive In Gold

Saif Bassam Abdulqader Mahmoud Helayel
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 68%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
93
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
67 (72.04%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
26 (27.96%)
En iyi işlem:
17.98 USD
En kötü işlem:
-5.48 USD
Brüt kâr:
165.69 USD (161 084 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-72.33 USD (72 281 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
19 (43.40 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
60.42 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.27
Alım-satım etkinliği:
24.65%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
38.37%
En son işlem:
11 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
94
Ort. tutma süresi:
32 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.16
Alış işlemleri:
43 (46.24%)
Satış işlemleri:
50 (53.76%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.29
Beklenen getiri:
1.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.47 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.78 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
11 (-43.29 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-43.29 USD (11)
Aylık büyüme:
68.21%
Algo alım-satım:
1%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
8.03 USD
Maksimum:
43.29 USD (21.05%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
21.05% (43.29 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.63% (1.47 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 88
AUDUSDm 5
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDm 89
AUDUSDm 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDm 89K
AUDUSDm 208
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +17.98 USD
En kötü işlem: -5 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 11
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +43.40 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -43.29 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This signal is based on a rule-driven trading strategy focused on high-probability market setups and disciplined risk control. Trades are executed only when predefined conditions are met, with close attention to market structure, trend confirmation, and volatility.

Risk is actively managed on every position. Fixed risk principles are applied, and position sizing is adjusted according to account balance. No martingale, no grid trading, and no aggressive recovery systems are used.

The objective of this signal is long-term, consistent performance with controlled drawdowns and a professional approach to capital management.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer:
Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Drawdowns are possible, and profits are not guaranteed. Investors should use appropriate risk settings and only invest funds they can afford to lose.

📌 Important Notes for Subscribers:

  • Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, slippage, leverage, and execution speed.

  • It is recommended to use a reliable broker and follow the suggested settings for optimal performance.

  • Always test the signal on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Recommended minimum balance: $200
Recommended leverage: 1:200
Risk level: Medium – High


İnceleme yok
2025.12.22 19:44
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 19:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 16:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 16:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
