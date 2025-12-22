SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Rise And Stability XAUUSD scalper 100
Ruli Setiawan

Rise And Stability XAUUSD scalper 100

Ruli Setiawan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
15 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 88%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
506
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
296 (58.49%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
210 (41.50%)
En iyi işlem:
122.97 USD
En kötü işlem:
-86.28 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 213.36 USD (245 418 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 280.79 USD (621 190 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
18 (214.09 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
253.17 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
8.84%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.49
Alış işlemleri:
349 (68.97%)
Satış işlemleri:
157 (31.03%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.28
Beklenen getiri:
1.84 USD
Ortalama kâr:
14.23 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-15.62 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-144.35 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-214.15 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
7.63%
Yıllık tahmin:
92.62%
Algo alım-satım:
16%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
210.96 USD
Maksimum:
373.78 USD (37.01%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
78.18% (254.67 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.08% (0.08 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 501
BTCUSD 5
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 961
BTCUSD -29
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 44K
BTCUSD -419K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +122.97 USD
En kötü işlem: -86 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +214.09 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -144.35 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
OctaFX-Real2
1.83 × 6
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.81 × 177
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
2.95 × 19
67 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

📄 Rise & Stability FX – Consistent Growth Strategy

Strategy Type: Trend-following with pullback entries
Main Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
Timeframes: H1 - H4
Trading Style: Intraday, low-frequency (2–5 trades/day)


🧭 About the Strategy

Rise & Stability FX focuses on sustainable and controlled growth through disciplined execution and multi-timeframe confirmation.
The strategy combines EMA, RSI, ADX, and volume filters to identify valid trend continuations after retracements.

The main goal is capital preservation with stable monthly returns of 5–10%, keeping drawdown under 15%.
No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. Every trade has predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels.


💼 Risk Management

Each position is managed independently with fixed stop-loss and dynamic take-profit based on volatility.
A pyramiding system is used only after confirmed trend continuation — ensuring minimal exposure and smooth equity growth.
Daily trading halts automatically once the profit target or risk limit is reached.

📈 Performance Philosophy

Profit is meaningful only when it’s repeatable.
Stability > excitement.
Risk control always comes before reward.

This strategy is designed for investors seeking steady and reliable performance rather than short-term hype.
I trade using real funds under the same risk model as subscribers.


🔧 Recommended Copy Settings


Setting Recommendation
Minimum Balance $500 - 1000
Risk Multiplier 1.0× (same as provider)
Leverage 1:500
Broker Type ECN / Raw Spread (IC Markets recommended)
Copy Mode Auto (proportional by balance)



🧠 About the Trader

15+ years of trading experience focusing on gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs.
Specialized in algorithmic systems and price-action structure.
All strategies are developed and tested for stability, transparency, and long-term reliability.


“In trading, consistency and discipline are greater than luck.”


📊 Summary

  • Monthly Growth Target: 5–10%

  • Max Historical Drawdown: < 15%

  • Win Rate: 65–70%

  • Verified Real Account (IC Markets Raw)


İnceleme yok
2025.12.22 08:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.97% of days out of 103 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 08:32
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 08:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Rise And Stability XAUUSD scalper 100
Ayda 30 USD
88%
0
0
USD
100
USD
15
16%
506
58%
100%
1.28
1.84
USD
78%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.