Eduardo Conceicao Dos Santos

Furtive C69 Robot BTC

Eduardo Conceicao Dos Santos
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
12
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
9 (75.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (25.00%)
En iyi işlem:
53.30 USD
En kötü işlem:
-104.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
189.55 USD (926 608 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-195.99 USD (440 100 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (180.70 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
180.70 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.28
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
10 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.03
Alış işlemleri:
12 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.97
Beklenen getiri:
-0.54 USD
Ortalama kâr:
21.06 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-65.33 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-195.99 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-195.99 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
-3.21%
Algo alım-satım:
8%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
187.14 USD
Maksimum:
195.99 USD (93.69%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 10
XAUUSD 2
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD -15
XAUUSD 8
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 486K
XAUUSD 358
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +53.30 USD
En kötü işlem: -104 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +180.70 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -195.99 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
Exness-MT5Real5
1.39 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.19 × 1026
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.95 × 121
Exness-MT5Real
3.24 × 21
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
23 daha fazla...
Title: Furtive C69 – The Elite in Crypto Automation The Furtive C69 is an advanced trading system designed for investors seeking precision and consistency in the cryptocurrency market. Operating exclusively on the BTC/USD pair, the bot utilizes market intelligence algorithms to identify high-probability opportunities without the need for human intervention.

  • 24/7 Operation: The crypto market never sleeps, and neither does the C69. It works around the clock, taking advantage of every Bitcoin move, day or night.

  • Strategic Focus: Specialized in the volatility of the BTC/USD pair, ensuring higher accuracy.

  • Instant Execution: Rapid entries and exits based on rigorous technical analysis, eliminating the emotional factor from trading.

  • Total Autonomy: Perfect for those who want profitability without having to monitor charts all day.


2025.12.19 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
