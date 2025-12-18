SinyallerBölümler
Felix Itaman Uwamusi

ADACOM FE

Felix Itaman Uwamusi
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 EUR
En kötü işlem:
0.00 EUR
Brüt kâr:
0.00 EUR
Brüt zarar:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 EUR (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 EUR (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 EUR
En kötü işlem: -0 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 EUR

📊 ADACOM FE – Low-Risk Smart Growth Signal

This signal is designed for traders who value capital protection, consistency, and steady growth over risky high-return strategies. The focus is on disciplined risk management, clean execution, and long-term sustainability.

🔐 Risk Management Philosophy

Risk control is the core of this signal. Every trade is executed with predefined limits to protect capital and maintain stable performance.

  • Risk per trade: Max 1%

  • Fixed lot size: 0.01

  • Maximum open trades: 1 at a time

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

📉 Stop Loss & Take Profit

All trades are protected with hard stop-loss and take-profit levels.

  • Stop Loss: 10 – 20 pips

  • Take Profit: 20 – 40 pips

  • Risk-Reward Ratio: Minimum 1:2

🛑 Loss Protection Rules

Strict daily and weekly limits are applied to preserve account health and signal stability.

  • Daily loss limit: Max 3%

  • Weekly loss limit: Max 6–8%

  • Maximum drawdown: 10%

Trading is paused immediately once limits are reached.

💱 Trading Instruments

Only stable, low-spread major pairs are traded.

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

❌ No gold, crypto, indices, or high-volatility instruments.

⏰ Trading Sessions

Trades are placed only during optimal liquidity periods.

  • London Session

  • New York Session

High-impact news periods are avoided.

🎯 Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders seeking low drawdown

  • Beginners and conservative investors

  • Accounts starting from $100

  • Long-term signal followers

⚠️ Important Notes

  • This is a real account signal

  • Growth is steady, not aggressive

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

📈 Goal: Consistent performance, capital protection, and long-term account growth.


2025.12.18 14:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.18 14:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 14:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
