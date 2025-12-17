SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / MisterGold
Marcio Goncalo Da Silva Pinto

MisterGold

Marcio Goncalo Da Silva Pinto
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 19%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
144
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
135 (93.75%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
9 (6.25%)
En iyi işlem:
42.07 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-14.00 EUR
Brüt kâr:
234.81 EUR (23 721 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-50.27 EUR (5 300 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
34 (32.99 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
76.75 EUR (15)
Sharpe oranı:
0.28
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.20%
En son işlem:
10 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
153
Ort. tutma süresi:
58 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
7.49
Alış işlemleri:
83 (57.64%)
Satış işlemleri:
61 (42.36%)
Kâr faktörü:
4.67
Beklenen getiri:
1.28 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.74 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-5.59 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-22.51 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-22.51 EUR (2)
Aylık büyüme:
18.61%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.03 EUR
Maksimum:
24.65 EUR (2.16%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.19% (24.81 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
13.17% (154.49 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 144
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 211
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 18K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +42.07 EUR
En kötü işlem: -14 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 15
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +32.99 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -22.51 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.57 × 21
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.61 × 29399
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

📌 GENERAL DESCRIPTION: Expert Advisor based on a grid system with automatic recovery in extreme RSI zones. Operates with standard lot size and automatically doubles when it detects reversal opportunities, allowing for efficient recovery of cash out trades. Trading involves significant risk of loss. Past results do not guarantee future results. Only use capital you can afford to lose. Test extensively before using on a real account. The developer is not responsible for financial losses.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.17 02:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 02:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
MisterGold
Ayda 30 USD
19%
0
0
USD
1.2K
EUR
1
98%
144
93%
100%
4.67
1.28
EUR
13%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.