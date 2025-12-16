SinyallerBölümler
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek

Aurum Apex TC Prime

Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -10%
Tickmill-Live04
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
89
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
75 (84.26%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
14 (15.73%)
En iyi işlem:
1.90 USD
En kötü işlem:
-5.60 USD
Brüt kâr:
42.28 USD (4 645 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-56.43 USD (5 552 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
21 (11.71 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
11.71 USD (21)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
22.95%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
62.17%
En son işlem:
26 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
89
Ort. tutma süresi:
53 saniye
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.81
Alış işlemleri:
51 (57.30%)
Satış işlemleri:
38 (42.70%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.75
Beklenen getiri:
-0.16 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.56 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.03 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-6.39 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-6.39 USD (2)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
14.15 USD
Maksimum:
17.46 USD (11.46%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
11.38% (17.33 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.90% (4.01 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 89
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -14
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -907
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.90 USD
En kötü işlem: -6 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 21
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +11.71 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -6.39 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live04" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ChandonGroup-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live07
0.64 × 22
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 320
ICMarkets-Live12
1.17 × 719
Tickmill-Live02
1.19 × 495
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2851
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.53 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.81 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.89 × 373
ICMarkets-Live19
1.90 × 3415
ICMarkets-Live22
2.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
2.50 × 4
Alpari-Trade
2.73 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.93 × 73
Tickmill-Live04
2.95 × 954
ICMarkets-Live15
3.00 × 2
TitanFX-03
3.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
3.85 × 433
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 1
19 daha fazla...
-Trade with Tickmill Broker/Raw Account-

This master focuses on volume generation and execution efficiency, not long-term capital growth.
Followers are advised to use Raw/ECN/Pro accounts and connect with the same broker as the master for optimal execution.
It is recommended to first test the strategy using a fixed lot size of 0.01 and gradually increase position size based on account balance and risk tolerance.

As a general reference:
– $200–300 balance: 0.01 lot
– $1,000 balance: 0.02–0.05 lot


This strategy may generate high trade frequency and is not suitable for all investors.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.16 17:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 13:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 13:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 13:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
