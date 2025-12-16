- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|89
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|-14
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|-907
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live04" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ChandonGroup-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.64 × 22
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 320
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.17 × 719
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.19 × 495
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2851
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.53 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.81 × 217
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.89 × 373
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.90 × 3415
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.50 × 4
|
Alpari-Trade
|2.73 × 218
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.93 × 73
|
Tickmill-Live04
|2.95 × 954
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|3.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-03
|3.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live10
|3.85 × 433
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 1
-Trade with Tickmill Broker/Raw Account-
This master focuses on volume generation and execution efficiency, not long-term capital growth.
Followers are advised to use Raw/ECN/Pro accounts and connect with the same broker as the master for optimal execution.
It is recommended to first test the strategy using a fixed lot size of 0.01 and gradually increase position size based on account balance and risk tolerance.
As a general reference:
– $200–300 balance: 0.01 lot
– $1,000 balance: 0.02–0.05 lot
This strategy may generate high trade frequency and is not suitable for all investors.
USD
USD
USD