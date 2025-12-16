-Trade with Tickmill Broker/Raw Account-



This master focuses on volume generation and execution efficiency, not long-term capital growth.

Followers are advised to use Raw/ECN/Pro accounts and connect with the same broker as the master for optimal execution.

It is recommended to first test the strategy using a fixed lot size of 0.01 and gradually increase position size based on account balance and risk tolerance.

As a general reference:

– $200–300 balance: 0.01 lot

– $1,000 balance: 0.02–0.05 lot



This strategy may generate high trade frequency and is not suitable for all investors.