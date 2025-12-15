SinyallerBölümler
Riyan Diranata

Cheetah Sahara

Riyan Diranata
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 77 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 0%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
14
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
13 (92.85%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (7.14%)
En iyi işlem:
30.64 USD
En kötü işlem:
-24.14 USD
Brüt kâr:
57.74 USD (2 115 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-24.14 USD (1 207 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (27.10 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
30.64 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.23
Alım-satım etkinliği:
12.34%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.75%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
11 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
1.39
Alış işlemleri:
2 (14.29%)
Satış işlemleri:
12 (85.71%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.39
Beklenen getiri:
2.40 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.44 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-24.14 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-24.14 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-24.14 USD (1)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
24.14 USD (0.34%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.34% (24.14 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.87% (60.94 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 34
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 908
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +30.64 USD
En kötü işlem: -24 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +27.10 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -24.14 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Headway-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
ICMarketsSC-Live17
7.44 × 9
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.32 × 571
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-8
15.27 × 97
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
Using the philosophy of the Saharan Cheetah, one of the dominant species in the Sahara Desert, Africa. The endurance, speed, and sharp instinct for hunting and survival have made it became top of the food chain on the African continent.

- Full Running by EA;

- XAUUSD pair only;

- Scalping strategy based on Momentum and Trend Following with Trailing;

- Safety Martingale scalping strategy with expected return >5% / month.


I don't sell my EA in any platform, be aware of scammers.

If you are interesting with this system, just follow this signal with $7.000 minimum capital.

Always make diversification on your money, because forex is highrisk market.

:)

İnceleme yok
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 15:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 15:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 13:00
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 13:00
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 13:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 13:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 13:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
