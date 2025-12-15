Using the philosophy of the Saharan Cheetah, one of the dominant species in the Sahara Desert, Africa. The endurance, speed, and sharp instinct for hunting and survival have made it became top of the food chain on the African continent.

- Full Running by EA;

- XAUUSD pair only;

- Scalping strategy based on Momentum and Trend Following with Trailing;

- Safety Martingale scalping strategy with expected return >5% / month.





I don't sell my EA in any platform, be aware of scammers.

If you are interesting with this system, just follow this signal with $7.000 minimum capital.

Always make diversification on your money, because forex is highrisk market.

:)