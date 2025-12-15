SinyallerBölümler
Eldy Dwi Sentosa

Smart System Gold Scalper M1 With Trend

Eldy Dwi Sentosa
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 4%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
65
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
49 (75.38%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
16 (24.62%)
En iyi işlem:
1.34 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.33 USD
Brüt kâr:
14.08 USD (14 099 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1.85 USD (1 856 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (1.66 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3.08 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.63
Alım-satım etkinliği:
8.88%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
65
Ort. tutma süresi:
58 saniye
Düzelme faktörü:
19.41
Alış işlemleri:
65 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
7.61
Beklenen getiri:
0.19 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.29 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.12 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-0.63 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.63 USD (6)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.63 USD (0.21%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.21% (0.63 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.09% (0.28 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.34 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1.66 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.63 USD

High-precision scalping strategy designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). This system utilizes a multi-timeframe analysis (M15 & M5) to identify the main trend and enters the market during correction phases on lower timeframes.

Key Features:

  • Trend Following: Only trades in the direction of the major trend (EMA Filtered).

  • Smart Entry: Uses Stochastic Oscillator to find the best pullback entry points.

  • Limited Recovery: This is NOT a reckless martingale. The system uses a limited grid (Max 3 positions) to recover small losses safely.

  • Risk Management:

    • Hard Stop Loss & Take Profit per trade.

    • Equity Protection: Built-in mechanism to cut losses if drawdown exceeds safety limits.

    • Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the price moves in our favor.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Balance: $300 (Standard/ECN Account) or $30 (Cent Account).

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher.

  • Broker: Low spread brokers (ECN/Raw) recommended for Gold.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution with low latency.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please manage your risk wisely.


2025.12.15 09:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.15 09:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 09:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
