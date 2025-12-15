- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|65
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real28" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
High-precision scalping strategy designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). This system utilizes a multi-timeframe analysis (M15 & M5) to identify the main trend and enters the market during correction phases on lower timeframes.
Key Features:
-
Trend Following: Only trades in the direction of the major trend (EMA Filtered).
-
Smart Entry: Uses Stochastic Oscillator to find the best pullback entry points.
-
Limited Recovery: This is NOT a reckless martingale. The system uses a limited grid (Max 3 positions) to recover small losses safely.
-
Risk Management:
-
Hard Stop Loss & Take Profit per trade.
-
Equity Protection: Built-in mechanism to cut losses if drawdown exceeds safety limits.
-
Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the price moves in our favor.
-
Recommendations for Subscribers:
-
Minimum Balance: $300 (Standard/ECN Account) or $30 (Cent Account).
-
Leverage: 1:200 or higher.
-
Broker: Low spread brokers (ECN/Raw) recommended for Gold.
-
VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution with low latency.
Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please manage your risk wisely.
