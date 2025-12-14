SinyallerBölümler
Seksin Wisetsaksri

Nai HuaHom

Seksin Wisetsaksri
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 5%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
69
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
36 (52.17%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
33 (47.83%)
En iyi işlem:
244.52 USD
En kötü işlem:
-171.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 407.06 USD (110 649 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 284.19 USD (77 658 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (116.91 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
244.52 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
25.18%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
100.08%
En son işlem:
19 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
69
Ort. tutma süresi:
20 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.19
Alış işlemleri:
56 (81.16%)
Satış işlemleri:
13 (18.84%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.10
Beklenen getiri:
1.78 USD
Ortalama kâr:
39.09 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-38.91 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-450.23 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-450.23 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
4.65%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
655.24 USD (36.85%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
41.37% (655.24 USD)
Varlığa göre:
6.14% (69.25 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 69
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 123
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 33K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +244.52 USD
En kötü işlem: -171 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +116.91 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -450.23 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
168.00 × 1
📌 Signal Overview

  • Manual trading based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and market structure

  • Focus on high-quality entries, not overtrading

  • Designed for steady growth with controlled risk

  • Trades are executed only when clear setups are confirmed

💼 Account & Risk Requirements

  • Recommended balance: minimum $1,000 per 0.02 lot

  • Accounts with lower balance may experience higher drawdown or mismatched results

  • To copy lot sizes more accurately, it is recommended to have 10–15% more balance than the signal provider

  • Suggested slippage/spread setting: 10–15 points

📊 Trading Strategy

  • Based on liquidity, market structure, and institutional behavior

  • No martingale, no grid, no over-leveraging

  • Each trade is planned with defined risk and logical exit

  • Risk is adjusted according to market volatility and session conditions

🛡 Risk Management

  • Strict risk control on every position

  • Focus on capital preservation first, profit second

  • Drawdowns are expected but kept within reasonable limits

  • Strategy avoids emotional trading and revenge entries

📈 Performance Expectations

  • Targeting consistent monthly growth, not unrealistic gains

  • Performance depends on market conditions and follower settings

  • This signal is designed for long-term investors, not short-term gambling

💰 Profit & Capital Management

  • Regular profit withdrawal is recommended (weekly or monthly)

  • Avoid compounding aggressively to reduce psychological and account risk

  • Maintain sufficient free margin at all times

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Subscribers are fully responsible for their own trading decisions and potential losses.

⭐ Who This Signal Is For

  • Investors seeking disciplined manual trading

  • Traders who value risk control and consistency

  • Followers who prefer quality trades over quantity


İnceleme yok
2025.12.17 14:48
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 14:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 17:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 17:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 16:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 15:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 19:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 19:06
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.15 19:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 15:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 15:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.14 08:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 08:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 08:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 08:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 08:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Nai HuaHom
Ayda 40 USD
5%
0
0
USD
45
USD
1
0%
69
52%
25%
1.09
1.78
USD
41%
1:200
