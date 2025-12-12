HJSGJ is an automated EA trading system for gold (XAUUSD). Its core is based on grid hedging, combined with multiple indicators and risk control mechanisms to adapt to different market conditions.

Core trading logic: The system often integrates various technical indicators to capture trading opportunities. For example, it uses the RSI indicator to filter order openings, and combines the MA indicator to execute high selling and low buying in overbought and oversold ranges; it uses the ADX indicator to capture one-sided market trends, and matches the ATR volatility channel to warn of gold breakthrough opportunities. In terms of trading mode, it takes grid hedging as the core, lays out long and short orders in a grid form, and also integrates functions such as mobile pending orders and trend-following position adding. In a volatile market, it locks in profits through long-short hedging; in a one-sided market, it stops loss on wrong orders and follows the trend closely.

On the one hand, it can realize fully automated trading, avoid the interference of human emotions on trading decisions, and ensure the timeliness of transactions; on the other hand, it has strong adaptability. Whether it is a one-sided rising, falling market or a volatile market, it can find profit opportunities through strategy switching. At the same time, it has a built-in risk control mechanism, such as multi-layer position adding to diversify risks, combined with fixed stop loss, mobile take profit, etc., to achieve never blowing up the account.

Loaded currency: XAUUSD

Loaded period: 15M