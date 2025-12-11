SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Anellia Zulcamelia
Anellia Zulcamelia
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 36 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
Weltrade-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
8 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
10.68 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
31.22 USD (31 195 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (31.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
31.22 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
1.14
Alım-satım etkinliği:
86.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
100.10%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
32
Ort. tutma süresi:
28 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
4 (50.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 (50.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
3.90 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.90 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
50%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
50.68% (525.12 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 31K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +10.68 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +31.22 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Weltrade-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 111
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
I have been actively involved in trading since 2018. My trading approach primarily revolves around identifying reversal and Trend patterns on m5, m15 and H1 basis. While I do typically employ 'Stop Loss' or 'Take Profit' orders, I do exit trades when the initial reasons for entering them no longer hold true.

To clarify, I do not employ risky strategies such as martingale or grid systems. However, I do occasionally utilize an averaging technique, which entails taking multiple entries in the same direction. It's worth mentioning that I do rely on automated trading robots (EA) and a little bit manual, my approach is entirely Automated. Please bear in mind that profitability cannot be guaranteed every day. For a more accurate assessment of the results, I recommend copying my trades for a minimum of 30 days.

Minimum Deposit: $1000
Leverage: 1: 200
Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 20% - 30% +/-
Draw-down: The average drawdown is 5% to 12% and the maximum limit is 18%

To achieve optimal results while copying my trades, I recommend Floating Spread Low and Swap Free.

N.B:

1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.
2. This is a Swap Free account, no swap will be charged on this account.
3. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is suitable for you.

Personal Contacts:
WhatsApp Only : +62.81.21.60.8987
Telegram: https://t.me/AnelliaZulcamelia
İnceleme yok
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 19:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.11 17:58
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 11:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.11 11:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.11 10:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 10:52
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 10:52
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 10:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 10:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
