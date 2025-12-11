i Use level trading to enter multiple forex pairs. And to ensure i do not miss closing the trades as per dynamic levels built a EA to monitor and close the position.

I do not use TP or SL on any trade.

Concept is to diversify positions to multiple forex pairs with small lots. To ensure drawdown dosent affect the margin.

i Am starting with just 28$ balance.

Suggest : Wait for 1 month of track record before copying. Do your study before.

# If account balance is 100$ , Use lot =0.01. expect DD up to 20-25%.

Accordingly do your math for risk and balance management.