|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPAUD
|5
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPAUD
|743
|USDCHF
|60
|AUDCAD
|136
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-Pro" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.00 × 22
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 34
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 16
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
GemTradeCo-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 64
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 62
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 22
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 37
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 76
|
GerchikCo-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Markets.com-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
FlowBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.00 × 24
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
i Use level trading to enter multiple forex pairs. And to ensure i do not miss closing the trades as per dynamic levels built a EA to monitor and close the position.
I do not use TP or SL on any trade.
Concept is to diversify positions to multiple forex pairs with small lots. To ensure drawdown dosent affect the margin.
i Am starting with just 28$ balance.
Suggest : Wait for 1 month of track record before copying. Do your study before.
# If account balance is 100$ , Use lot =0.01. expect DD up to 20-25%.
Accordingly do your math for risk and balance management.
