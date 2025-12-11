SinyallerBölümler
Sheshadri Prathap G

SPG Forex

Sheshadri Prathap G
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 23%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
3
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
4.81 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
6.56 USD (939 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (6.56 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
6.56 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
1.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
22.35%
En son işlem:
31 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
10 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
3 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
2.19 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.19 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
23.30%
Algo alım-satım:
75%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
13.42% (4.85 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPAUD 1
USDCHF 1
AUDCAD 1
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPAUD 5
USDCHF 1
AUDCAD 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPAUD 743
USDCHF 60
AUDCAD 136
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +4.81 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +6.56 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-Pro" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 22
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 34
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 16
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 8
GemTradeCo-Live
0.00 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.00 × 8
RannForex-Server
0.00 × 64
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 3
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 18
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 62
FortunaMarkets-Server
0.00 × 22
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 37
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 76
GerchikCo-MT5
0.00 × 4
Markets.com-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 2
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 4
FlowBank-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 24
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
142 daha fazla...
i Use level trading to enter multiple forex pairs. And to ensure i do not miss closing the trades as per dynamic levels built a EA to monitor and close the position.

I do not use TP or SL on any trade. 

Concept is to diversify positions to multiple forex pairs with small lots. To ensure drawdown dosent affect the margin.

i Am starting with just 28$ balance. 

Suggest : Wait for 1 month of track record before copying. Do your study before. 

# If account balance is 100$ , Use lot =0.01.  expect DD up to 20-25%. 

Accordingly do your math for risk and balance management.

İnceleme yok
2025.12.11 09:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 12.5% of days out of the 8 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 09:52
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 09:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 09:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
