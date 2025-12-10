SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / QuickQueenExpert
Md Moniruzzaman

QuickQueenExpert

Md Moniruzzaman
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -13%
Exness-MT5Real29
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
17
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
11 (64.70%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
6 (35.29%)
En iyi işlem:
153.46 BDT
En kötü işlem:
-359.27 BDT
Brüt kâr:
537.11 BDT (16 859 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-730.11 BDT (35 416 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (271.30 BDT)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
271.30 BDT (6)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
48.26%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
84.93%
En son işlem:
14 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
11 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.31
Alış işlemleri:
9 (52.94%)
Satış işlemleri:
8 (47.06%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.74
Beklenen getiri:
-11.35 BDT
Ortalama kâr:
48.83 BDT
Ortalama zarar:
-121.69 BDT
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-608.81 BDT)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-608.81 BDT (3)
Algo alım-satım:
29%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
627.37 BDT
Maksimum:
627.37 BDT (41.82%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
41.82% (627.37 BDT)
Varlığa göre:
18.59% (218.49 BDT)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US30m 6
USTECm 4
US500m 3
BTCUSDm 3
USDJPYm 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US30m 252
USTECm -2
US500m 22
BTCUSDm -442
USDJPYm -23
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US30m 1K
USTECm -3.7K
US500m 70
BTCUSDm -16K
USDJPYm -28
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +153.46 BDT
En kötü işlem: -359 BDT
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +271.30 BDT
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -608.81 BDT

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real29" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Money Machine Robot is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around the powerful QuickQueenExpert (QQE) indicator signal system. Developed by professional trader Md. Moniruzzaman, this EA implements a proven trading strategy with advanced risk management features including martingale system, automatic stop loss calculation, and comprehensive trade management.

Key Features

Advanced QQE Indicator System

  • Customizable QQE Parameters

  • Real-time Signal Detection

  • Proprietary Algorithm

Smart Money Management

  • Martingale System

  • Risk Control

  • Lot Size Control

Professional Risk Protection

  • Dual Stop Loss Options

  • Automatic SL Calculation

  • Take Profit System

  • Opposite Signal Closure

Real-time Monitoring

  • Visual Information Panel

  • Trade Statistics

  • Signal Visualization


İnceleme yok
2025.12.10 13:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 12:31
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.10 12:31
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2025.12.10 11:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 11:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 11:28
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.10 10:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 10:28
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 10:28
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 10:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 10:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
