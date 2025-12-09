SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Mystir Zero
Tuan Anh Cao

Mystir Zero

Tuan Anh Cao
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 5%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
646
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
411 (63.62%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
235 (36.38%)
En iyi işlem:
13.77 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-59.50 EUR
Brüt kâr:
674.72 EUR (1 146 488 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-410.48 EUR (30 293 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
27 (64.97 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
64.97 EUR (27)
Sharpe oranı:
0.11
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
82 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
23 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
1.44
Alış işlemleri:
567 (87.77%)
Satış işlemleri:
79 (12.23%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.64
Beklenen getiri:
0.41 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.64 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-1.75 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
20 (-3.16 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-119.84 EUR (3)
Aylık büyüme:
0.00%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
83%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
7.09 EUR
Maksimum:
183.48 EUR (3.45%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.45% (183.70 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 620
GBPUSD 10
AUDUSD 6
USDCAD 2
BTCUSD 1
GBPNZD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 367
GBPUSD 1
AUDUSD -3
USDCAD 1
BTCUSD 0
GBPNZD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 28K
GBPUSD 121
AUDUSD -128
USDCAD 50
BTCUSD -2.7K
GBPNZD 93
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +13.77 EUR
En kötü işlem: -60 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 27
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +64.97 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3.16 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
PUPrime-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.84 × 32
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
3.31 × 181
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
4.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
4.02 × 17998
Darwinex-Live
4.29 × 156
RoboForex-ECN
4.31 × 245
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.09 × 66
TASS-Live
5.45 × 22
XM.COM-MT5
5.57 × 101
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.91 × 1449
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
Tradestone-Real
7.00 × 397
58 daha fazla...
Adaptive Trend & Reversal Hedging Grid (XAUUSD)
This signal combines trend-following momentum with reversal detection, enhanced by hedging and a smart grid system for smooth and stable equity growth.

The strategy adapts automatically across different market phases:
• Trend engine for steady performance in directional markets
• Reversal module to capture corrections and range movements
• Controlled hedging to reduce drawdown
• Intelligent grid scaling only in favorable volatility conditions

Risk control is built into every decision: volatility-based sizing, dynamic spacing, and exposure limits to avoid aggressive martingale behavior.

Recommended Setup:
• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Low-spread ECN broker
• High leverage (1:200+) for efficient margin usage
• Minimum deposit: $2,000
• Run continuously on a VPS for best performance

Designed for long-term, consistent growth with disciplined automation.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.09 18:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 81 days
