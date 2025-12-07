SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / XAUGoldHybridPro
Rabiatu Yusuf Mohammed

XAUGoldHybridPro

Rabiatu Yusuf Mohammed
0 inceleme
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
FxPro-MT5
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
69
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
25 (36.23%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
44 (63.77%)
En iyi işlem:
201.60 USD
En kötü işlem:
-203.15 USD
Brüt kâr:
658.10 USD (381 302 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 404.13 USD (180 502 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (107.91 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
270.50 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
20
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.86
Alış işlemleri:
45 (65.22%)
Satış işlemleri:
24 (34.78%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.47
Beklenen getiri:
-10.81 USD
Ortalama kâr:
26.32 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-31.91 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
19 (-160.96 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-864.16 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
4%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
757.22 USD
Maksimum:
864.16 USD (281.54%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLD 50
#USNDAQ100 6
BITCOIN 6
USDJPY 4
GBPJPY 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLD -756
#USNDAQ100 -5
BITCOIN 16
USDJPY -5
GBPJPY 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLD -31K
#USNDAQ100 -19K
BITCOIN 250K
USDJPY -796
GBPJPY 635
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +201.60 USD
En kötü işlem: -203 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +107.91 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -160.96 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FxPro-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 25
FBS-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 53
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 37
ICMarkets-MT5
0.09 × 34
FxPro-MT5
0.48 × 553
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.57 × 14
RoboForex-Pro
1.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
3.00 × 2
Swissquote-Server
3.91 × 11
Alpari-MT5
4.00 × 1
VTBForex-Core
7.00 × 1
PROFITGroup-Server
19.00 × 1
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

This system trades only XAUUSD (Gold).
It follows the main trend on the higher time frame and looks for clean breakout setups on the lower time frame.
If the market conditions aren’t good, it simply doesn’t trade.

Risk is kept small by using a clear stop loss, limiting how many trades can happen in a day, and avoiding high-risk methods like martingale or grid.
Only one trade is taken at a time. Part of the profit is taken early, and the rest is protected with a trailing stop so gains aren’t lost.

The goal is steady, controlled growth, not trying to force big wins or overtrade.
It’s built to stay safe, avoid bad conditions, and grow the account slowly and consistently.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.07 23:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol