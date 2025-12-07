This system trades only XAUUSD (Gold).

It follows the main trend on the higher time frame and looks for clean breakout setups on the lower time frame.

If the market conditions aren’t good, it simply doesn’t trade.

Risk is kept small by using a clear stop loss, limiting how many trades can happen in a day, and avoiding high-risk methods like martingale or grid.

Only one trade is taken at a time. Part of the profit is taken early, and the rest is protected with a trailing stop so gains aren’t lost.

The goal is steady, controlled growth, not trying to force big wins or overtrade.

It’s built to stay safe, avoid bad conditions, and grow the account slowly and consistently.