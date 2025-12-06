SinyallerBölümler
0 inceleme
7 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 253%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
653
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
346 (52.98%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
307 (47.01%)
En iyi işlem:
331.10 USD
En kötü işlem:
-199.40 USD
Brüt kâr:
11 360.66 USD (180 271 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-8 285.52 USD (129 408 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (407.57 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
758.45 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
160
Ort. tutma süresi:
29 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.82
Alış işlemleri:
346 (52.99%)
Satış işlemleri:
307 (47.01%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.37
Beklenen getiri:
4.71 USD
Ortalama kâr:
32.83 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-26.99 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
22 (-244.75 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-760.70 USD (14)
Aylık büyüme:
146.32%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
24.66 USD
Maksimum:
1 090.40 USD (41.29%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
43.47% (1 090.40 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 653
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 3.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 51K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "EightcapGlobal-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.67 × 868
Dear prospective Copy Traders,

I am ChaTY168 ig : ty_chakiss , a dedicated Full-Time Trader based in Thailand, who has committed over 5 full years exclusively to trading XAUUSD (Gold).


🎯 Why Should You Copy This Signal?

  • Ultimate Specialization (XAUUSD Focus): For the past 5 years, my entire focus has been on one pair: XAUUSD (Gold). Observing and documenting its behavior across all market conditions has given me a deep, inherent understanding of its "rhythm and personality," making my trading decisions highly intuitive and informed.

  • The Main Portfolio (Real Commitment): The Copy Trade signal you are following is my primary trading account, not a secondary or experimental portfolio. This demonstrates my full confidence and commitment to my strategy and ensures that I treat every trade with the utmost seriousness.

  • Clear Compounding Target: We aim for sustainable growth with a daily target of 5% per day using the power of Compounding. This approach is designed to grow your portfolio steadily over the long term. (Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Please manage your risk responsibly.)

  • Trading as a Profession: As a Full-Time Trader based in Thailand, I have the necessary time and concentration to continuously monitor the market and manage all trades effectively.


💡 Our Strategy (Added Value)

My strategy primarily focuses on Technical Analysis blended with reading the market's Sentiment. Crucially, I prioritize Rigorous Risk Management in every single order. A clear Stop Loss is defined for all positions to protect the capital of every follower.


🔥 Ready to grow your portfolio alongside the King of Assets (Gold)?

Click to Follow (Copy) Today and let's achieve that 5% daily growth target together!


Risk Warning: Trading involves substantial risk. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved before investing and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.06 23:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 23:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 23:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
