Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD Gold Scalper Dominator
Jeffrey Valentino

XAUUSD Gold Scalper Dominator

Jeffrey Valentino
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 8%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
36
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
35 (97.22%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (2.78%)
En iyi işlem:
8.42 USD
En kötü işlem:
-11.71 USD
Brüt kâr:
51.28 USD (2 355 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-14.42 USD (581 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
32 (38.03 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
38.03 USD (32)
Sharpe oranı:
0.45
Alım-satım etkinliği:
15.74%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
49.76%
En son işlem:
12 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
36
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
3.10
Alış işlemleri:
34 (94.44%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (5.56%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.56
Beklenen getiri:
1.02 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.47 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-14.42 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-11.71 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-11.71 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
7.81%
Algo alım-satım:
91%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.12 USD
Maksimum:
11.89 USD (2.34%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.32% (11.78 USD)
Varlığa göre:
17.25% (87.08 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
EURUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 37
EURUSD 0
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
EURUSD 9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +8.42 USD
En kötü işlem: -12 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 32
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +38.03 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -11.71 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.48 × 93
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.50 × 4
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
TickmillUK-Live
0.71 × 21
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.89 × 4911
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 463
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
Exness-MT5Real3
1.51 × 67
MarketEquityInc-Live
1.56 × 54
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.68 × 19
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.70 × 600
106 daha fazla...
Tired of flashy signals that blow accounts? Welcome to XAUUSD Gold Scalper Dominator – a disciplined, high-precision XAUUSD scalping strategy built for consistent growth in 2025 and beyond.

What you get:

  • Pure Gold (XAUUSD) focus – no distractions, no random pairs
  • Smooth, professional equity curve with strong recovery factor
  • Aggressive yet controlled drawdown – we respect risk
  • Active trailing system that locks profits on big moves
  • Smart multi-layer filtering (price action + momentum + volatility guards)
  • One of the cleanest Gold performances you’ll see on MQL5

Minimum recommended deposit: $300 (0.01 lots) Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended Account type: Any (Raw/ECN preferred for tight spreads)

This is not gambling. This is not a martingale. This is institutional-grade Gold scalping refined over years of live trading.

Join the few who trade Gold the right way. Limited slots available – serious investors only.

Welcome aboard. Let’s print together in 2025. See you on the leaderboards.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.08 13:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 13:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 04:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 04:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.05 23:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 23:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 23:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 23:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 23:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
