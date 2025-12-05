- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|35
|EURUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|37
|EURUSD
|0
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|EURUSD
|9
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 113
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.48 × 93
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.50 × 4
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.71 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.89 × 4911
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.07 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.27 × 463
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.51 × 67
|
MarketEquityInc-Live
|1.56 × 54
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.68 × 19
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.70 × 600
Tired of flashy signals that blow accounts? Welcome to XAUUSD Gold Scalper Dominator – a disciplined, high-precision XAUUSD scalping strategy built for consistent growth in 2025 and beyond.
What you get:
- Pure Gold (XAUUSD) focus – no distractions, no random pairs
- Smooth, professional equity curve with strong recovery factor
- Aggressive yet controlled drawdown – we respect risk
- Active trailing system that locks profits on big moves
- Smart multi-layer filtering (price action + momentum + volatility guards)
- One of the cleanest Gold performances you’ll see on MQL5
Minimum recommended deposit: $300 (0.01 lots) Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended Account type: Any (Raw/ECN preferred for tight spreads)
This is not gambling. This is not a martingale. This is institutional-grade Gold scalping refined over years of live trading.
Join the few who trade Gold the right way. Limited slots available – serious investors only.
Welcome aboard. Let’s print together in 2025. See you on the leaderboards.
