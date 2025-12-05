SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Perfect Momentum
Teoh Kheng Swee

Perfect Momentum

Teoh Kheng Swee
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
6
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
5 (83.33%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (16.67%)
En iyi işlem:
4.16 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2.92 USD
Brüt kâr:
14.45 USD (1 473 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2.92 USD (286 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (13.52 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
13.52 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.79
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
13 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
3.95
Alış işlemleri:
5 (83.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (16.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
4.95
Beklenen getiri:
1.92 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.89 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.92 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-2.92 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2.92 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
20.96%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.99 USD
Maksimum:
2.92 USD (5.22%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +4.16 USD
En kötü işlem: -3 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +13.52 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2.92 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ValutradesSeychelles-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

RoboForex-ECN
2.32 × 47
XMGlobal-Real 2
14.60 × 15
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Dear Investors,


Perfect Momentum is a signal that traded Gold Pair (XAUUSD) with 15 min time frame. 

It has low frequency trading (1 week about 4-7 trades) with high profits per trade (Please refer trading history). 

It has dynamic stoploss and take profits feature and it did not use any martingale, grid, averaging or any dangerous technique that can wipe out account balance. 


Thank you and Regards.  Wish you all the best in earning profits. 

İnceleme yok
2025.12.05 01:20
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 01:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 01:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol