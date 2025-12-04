SinyallerBölümler
Windra Swastika

BrakeAI

Windra Swastika
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 15" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

BrakeAI - 

Professional Gold trading signal based on 6+ years of research and rigorous backtesting. Our strategy captures momentum moves in XAUUSD with high accuracy through:

Multi-Timeframe Trend Confirmation (M5, M15, H1, H4)
Strict Entry Filters for high-probability setups only
Dynamic Risk Management with position sizing
Professional Trade Management (SL, TP, Trailing Stop)
Automated Execution - Set and forget


Key Features

🎯 High Win Rate

73%+ win rate maintained across 6+ years of backtesting with consistent profitability.

📈 Trend-Following

Optimized for Gold's bullish long-term characteristics. Captures major trends while filtering noise.

🛡️ Risk-First Approach

  • Risk-based position sizing
  • Automatic stop loss & take profit
  • Daily loss limit protection
  • Maximum drawdown controls

⚙️ Fully Automated

  • No chart watching required
  • 24/5 automatic execution
  • Recovery mechanism on restart
  • Emotion-free trading

Trading Specifications

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1
Trading Days: Tuesday - Friday
Max Trades/Day: 1-2


İnceleme yok
2025.12.04 09:58
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.04 09:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 09:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
