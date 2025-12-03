SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / ITP6 Gold Scalping
Waseem Ejaz

ITP6 Gold Scalping

Waseem Ejaz
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -56%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
33
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
19 (57.57%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
14 (42.42%)
En iyi işlem:
20.92 USD
En kötü işlem:
-86.70 USD
Brüt kâr:
100.82 USD (430 914 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-212.01 USD (5 009 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (30.88 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
30.88 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
10.49%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
70.37%
En son işlem:
21 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
31
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.74
Alış işlemleri:
20 (60.61%)
Satış işlemleri:
13 (39.39%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.48
Beklenen getiri:
-3.37 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.31 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-15.14 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-34.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-86.70 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
-55.59%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
119.43 USD
Maksimum:
149.41 USD (64.97%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
64.92% (149.41 USD)
Varlığa göre:
38.84% (89.25 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
XAGUSD 2
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -26
XAGUSD -1
BTCUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -910
XAGUSD -109
BTCUSD 6.2K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +20.92 USD
En kötü işlem: -87 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +30.88 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -34.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 47
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 3428
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 452
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.34 × 244
Exness-MT5Real35
1.50 × 36
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.53 × 15
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Gold (XAUUSD) scalping signals, focused on quick, high-probability setups with active risk management.

Copying requirement: Your account balance must be at least 50% of my current balance to follow my signals properly (to help keep risk and position sizing aligned).

Risk notice: Trading involves risk and drawdowns can occur. Past performance doesn’t guarantee future results—use only funds you can afford to lose.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.04 16:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 15:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 14:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 18:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 18:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.03 17:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 16:02
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 14:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 14:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.03 14:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 13:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 13:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 13:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.03 13:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 13:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
ITP6 Gold Scalping
Ayda 50 USD
-56%
0
0
USD
89
USD
1
0%
33
57%
10%
0.47
-3.37
USD
65%
1:500
