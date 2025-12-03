- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|28
|XAGUSD
|2
|BTCUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|-26
|XAGUSD
|-1
|BTCUSD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|-910
|XAGUSD
|-109
|BTCUSD
|6.2K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 47
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.06 × 3428
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 452
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.34 × 244
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|1.50 × 36
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.53 × 15
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
Gold (XAUUSD) scalping signals, focused on quick, high-probability setups with active risk management.
Copying requirement: Your account balance must be at least 50% of my current balance to follow my signals properly (to help keep risk and position sizing aligned).
Risk notice: Trading involves risk and drawdowns can occur. Past performance doesn’t guarantee future results—use only funds you can afford to lose.
