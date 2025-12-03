SinyallerBölümler
Seksin Wisetsaksri

Nai HuaHorm

Seksin Wisetsaksri
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 33 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 40%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
45
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
23 (51.11%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
22 (48.89%)
En iyi işlem:
267.80 USD
En kötü işlem:
-79.42 USD
Brüt kâr:
676.31 USD (113 223 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-258.19 USD (52 345 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (346.88 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
346.88 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
4.02%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.32%
En son işlem:
19 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
45
Ort. tutma süresi:
22 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
3.58
Alış işlemleri:
19 (42.22%)
Satış işlemleri:
26 (57.78%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.62
Beklenen getiri:
9.29 USD
Ortalama kâr:
29.40 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-11.74 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-68.40 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-89.99 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
39.96%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
113.45 USD
Maksimum:
116.91 USD (11.16%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
11.16% (116.91 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.26% (3.76 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 45
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 418
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 61K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +267.80 USD
En kötü işlem: -79 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +346.88 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -68.40 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real31
8.54 × 24
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
💠 HuaHorm SMC Flow — Smart Money + ICT Hybrid Strategy

HuaHorm SMC Flow is a precision-based trading framework that combines the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodology to identify high-probability trade setups on XAUUSD and similar assets.

It focuses on understanding how institutional liquidity, market structure shifts, and order flow inefficiencies interact to create premium entry opportunities with asymmetric risk–reward ratios.

⚙️ Core Principles

Component Source Purpose
Market Structure (BOS / CHoCH) Smart Money Concepts Defines trend and directional bias
Liquidity Concepts (EQH / EQL / Sweep) ICT Identifies where liquidity pools and traps occur
Order Blocks (OB) & Fair Value Gaps (FVG) SMC + ICT Entry zones where smart money rebalances positions
EMA 9/21 + VWAP Technical Confluence Confirms short-term momentum and timing
Top-Down Analysis (H4 → H1 → M15 → M5) SMC Framework Aligns higher timeframe bias with lower timeframe execution

🧭 Trading Workflow (SLCE Model)

Structure → Liquidity → Confirmation → Execution

  1. Structure: Determine market direction using BOS / CHoCH

  2. Liquidity: Locate equal highs/lows and liquidity sweeps

  3. Confirmation: Wait for OB or FVG reaction + EMA confluence

  4. Execution: Enter with defined SL and TP for a clean RR setup

💡 Trading Characteristics

  • Focuses on institutional footprints, not retail indicators

  • Prioritizes liquidity manipulation zones over overbought/oversold signals

  • Aims for Low-Risk / High-Reward entries (typically 1:4 to 1:6 RR)

  • Works best on XAUUSD, indices, and high-volume pairs

🧠 Philosophy

“Trade where liquidity ends — and institutional order flow begins.”

The goal of HuaHom SMC Flow is not to predict price, but to follow the smart money narrative.
It’s about precision, patience, and understanding the hidden mechanics behind each move.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.03 12:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 12:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Nai HuaHorm
Ayda 33 USD
40%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
1
0%
45
51%
4%
2.61
9.29
USD
11%
1:200
