Donaldson Rassolim Filho

Donaldson R F

Donaldson Rassolim Filho
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 20%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
39
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
29 (74.35%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
10 (25.64%)
En iyi işlem:
1.77 USD
En kötü işlem:
-3.53 USD
Brüt kâr:
21.14 USD (2 170 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-10.93 USD (1 090 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (4.55 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
5.07 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.26
Alım-satım etkinliği:
64.87%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
16.77%
En son işlem:
59 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
40
Ort. tutma süresi:
30 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.51
Alış işlemleri:
17 (43.59%)
Satış işlemleri:
22 (56.41%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.93
Beklenen getiri:
0.26 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.73 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.09 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-1.79 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3.53 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
20.33%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.01 USD
Maksimum:
4.06 USD (6.91%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.91% (4.06 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.48% (1.47 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
NZDCAD 2
GBPUSD 2
AUDNZD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 12
NZDCAD 1
GBPUSD -4
AUDNZD 0
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.2K
NZDCAD 140
GBPUSD -351
AUDNZD 72
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.77 USD
En kötü işlem: -4 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +4.55 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.79 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.25 × 8
itexsys-Platform
0.43 × 7
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
Exness-MT5Real3
0.60 × 25
VTMarkets-Live
0.67 × 128
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.72 × 5597
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.88 × 5570
Exness-MT5Real8
0.93 × 902
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
LiteFinance-MT5
1.00 × 1
134 daha fazla...
This signal was developed for both MT4 and MT5, designed especially for traders who are just starting out. The strategy focuses on taking small, consistent profits on each trade. Losses, when they occur, tend to be slightly larger than the individual gains, but they are recovered quickly through a series of consecutive profitable trades. The goal is to keep the account in steady, long-term growth.

The profit expectation is strong when the market behaves within normal conditions. Unfortunately, today’s markets can often be chaotic. During periods of high risk or major global shifts, the strategy naturally opens fewer trades, prioritizing safety and capital preservation.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.03 09:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Donaldson R F
Ayda 30 USD
20%
0
0
USD
60
USD
1
100%
39
74%
65%
1.93
0.26
USD
7%
1:500
