This signal was developed for both MT4 and MT5, designed especially for traders who are just starting out. The strategy focuses on taking small, consistent profits on each trade. Losses, when they occur, tend to be slightly larger than the individual gains, but they are recovered quickly through a series of consecutive profitable trades. The goal is to keep the account in steady, long-term growth.

The profit expectation is strong when the market behaves within normal conditions. Unfortunately, today’s markets can often be chaotic. During periods of high risk or major global shifts, the strategy naturally opens fewer trades, prioritizing safety and capital preservation.