Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Quantum Dominion Capital is built on one principle:
control the exposure, and the market becomes predictable.
We don’t chase momentum.
We don’t fight randomness.
We operate inside the quiet spaces of the market — where intention, liquidity, and direction align.
The strategy focuses on Gold and major Forex pairs, but the method stays the same:
• enter only when the market reveals its intention,
• stay silent when it doesn’t,
• protect capital above every opportunity.
There is no grid.
There is no martingale.
There is only one objective:
dominate the market through discipline, not aggression.
For investors who value clarity, control, and the confidence of a structured approach —
Quantum Dominion Capital is designed for you.
