Duc Tam Nguyen

Prime Cross FX

Duc Tam Nguyen
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 35 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
17
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
8 (47.05%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
9 (52.94%)
En iyi işlem:
4.32 USD
En kötü işlem:
-7.71 USD
Brüt kâr:
22.30 USD (16 552 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-17.23 USD (12 474 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (10.80 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
10.80 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.11
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.41%
En son işlem:
6 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.66
Alış işlemleri:
10 (58.82%)
Satış işlemleri:
7 (41.18%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.29
Beklenen getiri:
0.30 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.79 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.91 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-6.99 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-7.71 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
3.33%
Algo alım-satım:
36%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
7.71 USD
Maksimum:
7.71 USD (3.86%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.96% (6.99 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.39% (4.81 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 5
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 4.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +4.32 USD
En kötü işlem: -8 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +10.80 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -6.99 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real6" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.14 × 187
Exness-MT5Real8
2.81 × 48
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
18.23 × 13
Prime Cross FX – Stable Swing Trading on EURUSD, EURCAD, USDCAD

Welcome to Prime Cross FX, a professional swing trading signal designed to maximize profit while managing risk. This EA trades three major FX pairs: EURUSD, EURCAD, and USDCAD, using a smart trend-following and market structure strategy.

Key Features:

  • Automated trading with disciplined risk management

  • Trades only high-probability setups (no martingale, no grid)

  • Uses order blocks, fair value gaps, and structure breaks for precise entries

  • Recommended risk: 5% per trade (adjustable by your preference)

  • Works on real accounts, fully compatible with MT5 brokers

Performance Highlights:

  • Focused on stable, consistent growth rather than high-risk bursts

  • All trades are transparent; you can monitor every entry, stop-loss, and take-profit

Why Subscribe:

  • Copy trades automatically to your account

  • Avoid emotional trading

  • Take advantage of a tested swing trading strategy on major pairs

Important Notes:

  • Only for real accounts

  • Subscription includes all three pairs; trades may open simultaneously

  • Trading involves risk. Please manage your risk and trade responsibly


İnceleme yok
2025.12.04 20:02
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.12.02 04:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 04:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
