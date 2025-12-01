SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / EA BTC Master
Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai

EA BTC Master

Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 1000 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 5%
XMGlobal-MT5 5
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
35
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
30 (85.71%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
5 (14.29%)
En iyi işlem:
23.14 USD
En kötü işlem:
-11.48 USD
Brüt kâr:
97.26 USD (617 211 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-47.52 USD (370 326 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (47.74 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
47.74 USD (15)
Sharpe oranı:
0.21
Alım-satım etkinliği:
86.48%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.66%
En son işlem:
7 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
37
Ort. tutma süresi:
29 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.26
Alış işlemleri:
25 (71.43%)
Satış işlemleri:
10 (28.57%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.05
Beklenen getiri:
1.42 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.24 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-9.50 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-22.01 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-22.01 USD (2)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
14.41 USD
Maksimum:
22.01 USD (2.18%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.18% (22.01 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.33% (13.94 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD# 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD# 50
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD# 247K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +23.14 USD
En kötü işlem: -11 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 15
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +47.74 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -22.01 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

BTC BTC BTC !!!!

A revolutionary expert advisor that doesn't just navigate volatility—it conquers it! This isn't just software;

it's your personal financial powerhouse, transforming chaotic market swings into a cascade of profitable opportunities.

Imagine a scalping maestro, precisely driven by dynamic grid logic , meticulously carving out pips while you watch.

Fully customizable, this MT5 marvel is your unfair advantage, whether you're snatching rapid gains or expertly surfing major trends.

Elevate your trading, dominate the charts, and redefine your success story with unparalleled precision and style.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.01 19:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 19:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 17:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 17:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
EA BTC Master
Ayda 1000 USD
5%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
100%
35
85%
86%
2.04
1.42
USD
2%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.