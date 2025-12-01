SinyallerBölümler
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge

XAU Precision Flow

Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -14%
ExnessKE-MT5Real9
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 (12.50%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
7 (87.50%)
En iyi işlem:
34.43 USD
En kötü işlem:
-8.50 USD
Brüt kâr:
34.43 USD (34 431 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-55.93 USD (55 936 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (34.43 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
34.43 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.14
Alım-satım etkinliği:
26.39%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
32.71%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.55
Alış işlemleri:
5 (62.50%)
Satış işlemleri:
3 (37.50%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.62
Beklenen getiri:
-2.69 USD
Ortalama kâr:
34.43 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.99 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-38.93 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-38.93 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
-13.97%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
21.50 USD
Maksimum:
38.93 USD (22.72%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
22.72% (38.93 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.52% (7.36 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDm -22
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDm -22K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +34.43 USD
En kötü işlem: -9 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +34.43 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -38.93 USD

🔥 XAU Precision Flow Signal – Smart Institutional Trading Strategy

A disciplined, institutional-grade XAUUSD signal engineered for traders who demand reliability, transparency, and long-term growth.
This signal focuses exclusively on GOLD (XAUUSD) and is optimized for consistent performance under real market conditions.

📌 Strategy Philosophy

Our trading approach is built on three pillars:

1. Institutional Price Action

The strategy identifies high-probability zones based on:

  • Liquidity levels

  • Market structure breaks (BOS/CHoCH)

  • Supply & demand imbalances

  • Volatility sweeps and trend continuations

2. Precision Entries

Entry timing uses a combination of:

  • Smart-Money liquidity concepts

  • Volatility compression signals

  • Trend filters on H1 & M30

  • Candle-pattern confirmation

3. Strong Capital Protection

Every position is protected with:

  • Fixed Stop Loss

  • ATR-optimized dynamic risk control

  • No grid, no martingale, no hedging

  • Strict maximum exposure limits

🛡️ Risk Management Framework

Risk is our highest priority:

  • Risk per trade: 0.5%

  • Max open trades: 1

  • Stop Loss always used

  • No lot multiplication

  • No high-risk strategies (martingale, grid, recovery systems)

This structure preserves capital during high volatility and delivers stable equity curve growth.

📈 Performance Behavior

This signal aims for steady, sustainable account growth, not aggressive gambling.

Expected performance characteristics:

  • Monthly Target: 2–15%

  • Win Rate: 41%

  • Risk/Reward: 1:1 to 1:3

  • Trade Duration: 1 hour – several hours

  • Drawdown: Controlled through strict exposure rules

🔧 Requirements

For optimal results:

  • Minimum recommended deposit: $100+

  • ECN/RAW spread broker

  • Stable VPS running 24/5

  • No manual trading on the same account

✔️ Why This Signal?

  • Professional-grade strategy

  • Low drawdown profile

  • Transparent and consistent logic

  • Proven structure to weather volatile XAUUSD conditions

  • Designed for traders who value discipline over hype

⚠️ Disclosure

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This signal focuses on long-term consistency and capital preservation.


