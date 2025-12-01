As a professional trader, I firmly uphold the principle that quality always outweighs quantity. For that reason, I manage only one signal account — ensuring that my full focus, analytical concentration, and execution energy are devoted exclusively to delivering consistent, expectation-aligned performance.





Pairs Monitored

EurJpy, EurAud, EurNzd, GbpJpy, GbpAud, GbpNzd — these pairs are selected specifically for their high volatility characteristics, which create more dynamic, efficient, and recurring profit opportunities.





Entry Rules

One entry per pair, with a maximum of two active entries at any time, and the pairs must always be different. This structure allows me to capitalize when a stronger signal appears on another pair after the initial entry. Discipline remains non-negotiable: no more than two simultaneous positions and absolutely no duplicated entries on the same pair.





Consistent Lot Size

A fixed lot size of 0.01 per $250 of capital is applied to maintain solid risk control while avoiding excessive exposure.





Maximum Stop Loss

The stop loss is set at a maximum of 500 points as a disciplined and measurable safeguard. However, once the position reaches sufficient floating profit, the SL may be adjusted — including being locked into SL Plus— to shift the trade into a secured zone.





Dynamic Profit Target

Profit targets are flexible and adapt to real-time market conditions, consistently seeking returns that significantly outweigh the risk taken.





Drawdown

A maximum drawdown of 20% is strictly maintained as a healthy and quantifiable risk-control threshold.





I use a RAW account with a commission model and extremely tight spreads because the strategy I apply is short‑term and intraday, demanding high execution precision. As a signal provider, I recommend that investors use the same broker and account type as I do to minimize the risk of execution discrepancies. Going forward, should I earn the trust of parties wishing to follow my management strategy, I have also prepared a VPN solution to ensure uniformity of results.







