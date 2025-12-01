- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
As a professional trader, I firmly uphold the principle that quality always outweighs quantity. For that reason, I manage only one signal account — ensuring that my full focus, analytical concentration, and execution energy are devoted exclusively to delivering consistent, expectation-aligned performance.
Pairs Monitored
EurJpy, EurAud, EurNzd, GbpJpy, GbpAud, GbpNzd — these pairs are selected specifically for their high volatility characteristics, which create more dynamic, efficient, and recurring profit opportunities.
Entry Rules
One entry per pair, with a maximum of two active entries at any time, and the pairs must always be different. This structure allows me to capitalize when a stronger signal appears on another pair after the initial entry. Discipline remains non-negotiable: no more than two simultaneous positions and absolutely no duplicated entries on the same pair.
Consistent Lot Size
A fixed lot size of 0.01 per $250 of capital is applied to maintain solid risk control while avoiding excessive exposure.
Maximum Stop Loss
The stop loss is set at a maximum of 500 points as a disciplined and measurable safeguard. However, once the position reaches sufficient floating profit, the SL may be adjusted — including being locked into SL Plus— to shift the trade into a secured zone.
Dynamic Profit Target
Profit targets are flexible and adapt to real-time market conditions, consistently seeking returns that significantly outweigh the risk taken.
Drawdown
A maximum drawdown of 20% is strictly maintained as a healthy and quantifiable risk-control threshold.
I use a RAW account with a commission model and extremely tight spreads because the strategy I apply is short‑term and intraday, demanding high execution precision. As a signal provider, I recommend that investors use the same broker and account type as I do to minimize the risk of execution discrepancies. Going forward, should I earn the trust of parties wishing to follow my management strategy, I have also prepared a VPN solution to ensure uniformity of results.
