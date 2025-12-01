SinyallerBölümler
Armin Heshmat

Daricco PAMM

Armin Heshmat
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
VTMarkets-Live 5
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
18
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
8 (44.44%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
10 (55.56%)
En iyi işlem:
64.74 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1.15 USD
Brüt kâr:
248.76 USD (242 806 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4.52 USD (2 818 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (108.69 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
110.72 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.68
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
5 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
18
Ort. tutma süresi:
15 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
109.04
Alış işlemleri:
10 (55.56%)
Satış işlemleri:
8 (44.44%)
Kâr faktörü:
55.04
Beklenen getiri:
13.57 USD
Ortalama kâr:
31.10 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.45 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-1.44 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2.24 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
6.56%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
2.24 USD (0.11%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 244
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 240K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +64.74 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +108.69 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.44 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VTMarkets-Live 5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

⚜️Daricco  PAMM offer 


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .

————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer ,Gold Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/1064/6extz5wa


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer, Gold Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.
If you have any questions please contact us:

Contact

Telegram : https://t.me/Dariccoowner

Telegram Channel:  https://t.me/enzofxea

WhatsApp: +4915203508972

İnceleme yok
2025.12.01 01:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 01:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
