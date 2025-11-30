Strategy Overview:

This signal targets daily profits on XAUUSD (Gold) by utilizing market volatility. The strategy uses an averaging (grid/recovery) logic to turn temporary drawdowns into profits. It operates 24/5 to capture all opportunities.

Trading Logic:

Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Method: Scalping with Averaging (Nanpin).

News Events: The signal remains active during high-impact news. The logic is designed to withstand volatility, but adequate margin is required.

Profit: Aims for consistent daily growth rather than large distinct wins.

⚠️ Risk Warning & Recommendations:

Since this strategy uses averaging and trades during news, strict money management is essential.