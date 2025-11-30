SinyallerBölümler
Yukihide Yamashita

YamaHide XAUUSD

Yukihide Yamashita
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
0%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Strategy Overview:
This signal targets daily profits on XAUUSD (Gold) by utilizing market volatility. The strategy uses an averaging (grid/recovery) logic to turn temporary drawdowns into profits. It operates 24/5 to capture all opportunities.

Trading Logic:

  • Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Method: Scalping with Averaging (Nanpin).

  • News Events: The signal remains active during high-impact news. The logic is designed to withstand volatility, but adequate margin is required.

  • Profit: Aims for consistent daily growth rather than large distinct wins.

⚠️  Risk Warning & Recommendations:
Since this strategy uses averaging and trades during news, strict money management is essential.

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000+ (Recommended for safety)

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher is  Mandatory.

  • Drawdown: Please expect floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Do not interfere with open positions manually.

  • VPS: Highly recommended to minimize latency.


2025.11.30 13:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.30 13:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.30 13:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
