Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Strategy Overview:
This signal targets daily profits on XAUUSD (Gold) by utilizing market volatility. The strategy uses an averaging (grid/recovery) logic to turn temporary drawdowns into profits. It operates 24/5 to capture all opportunities.
Trading Logic:
-
Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Method: Scalping with Averaging (Nanpin).
-
News Events: The signal remains active during high-impact news. The logic is designed to withstand volatility, but adequate margin is required.
-
Profit: Aims for consistent daily growth rather than large distinct wins.
⚠️ Risk Warning & Recommendations:
Since this strategy uses averaging and trades during news, strict money management is essential.
-
Minimum Balance: $1,000+ (Recommended for safety)
-
Leverage: 1:500 or higher is Mandatory.
-
Drawdown: Please expect floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Do not interfere with open positions manually.
-
VPS: Highly recommended to minimize latency.