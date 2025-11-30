SinyallerBölümler
Hazman Hatadi

SuperFX

Hazman Hatadi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
5 (55.55%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (44.44%)
En iyi işlem:
99.14 USD
En kötü işlem:
-102.55 USD
Brüt kâr:
491.99 USD (25 000 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-403.16 USD (20 030 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (491.99 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
491.99 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.59%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.44
Alış işlemleri:
7 (77.78%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (22.22%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.22
Beklenen getiri:
9.87 USD
Ortalama kâr:
98.40 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-100.79 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-202.36 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-202.36 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
2.96%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
200.80 USD
Maksimum:
202.36 USD (6.15%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.69% (200.80 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.16% (100.65 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 89
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +99.14 USD
En kötü işlem: -103 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +491.99 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -202.36 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
This channel uses a follow-the-trend strategy with a swing-trading approach – it is not scalping and not martingale.

Every signal is shared with both Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL), so you can follow calmly with predefined risk.

🧠 System Characteristics

  • Pure trend-following: trades are aligned with the dominant market trend.

  • No martingale or aggressive averaging; position sizing follows risk management rules.

  • All trades come with clear TP & SL from the start.

⚠️ Risk Warning – Please Read

  • Copy trading can and will have losing trades, floating drawdowns, and bad months.



İnceleme yok
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.30 09:49
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.30 09:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.30 09:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
SuperFX
Ayda 30 USD
3%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
2
0%
9
55%
100%
1.22
9.87
USD
7%
1:50
