This channel uses a follow-the-trend strategy with a swing-trading approach – it is not scalping and not martingale.

Every signal is shared with both Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL), so you can follow calmly with predefined risk.

🧠 System Characteristics

Pure trend-following : trades are aligned with the dominant market trend.

No martingale or aggressive averaging; position sizing follows risk management rules.

All trades come with clear TP & SL from the start.

⚠️ Risk Warning – Please Read

Copy trading can and will have losing trades, floating drawdowns, and bad months.



