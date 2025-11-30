SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Novo projeto EA
Glamber Gomes Cunha

Novo projeto EA

Glamber Gomes Cunha
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-Real24
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
9 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
4.53 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
15.99 USD (159 750 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (15.99 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
15.99 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
1.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
8 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
3 (33.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
6 (66.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
1.78 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.78 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
15.99%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSDm 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSDm 160K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +4.53 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +15.99 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-Real24" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This is an advanced automated Forex trading robot designed for consistent profitability in dynamic market conditions. It utilizes an advanced strategy that prioritizes high win rates and substantial pip gains, achieving an impressive 89% success rate in 118 trades. With a total win rate exceeding 787%, a profit factor of 9.99, and a remarkably low maximum drawdown of only 6.65%, it demonstrates robust risk control and stable growth. The system generated over 41,454 pips in profit, with an average trading duration of approximately 10 hours, making it ideal for traders seeking reliable performance without manual intervention. The expected profit is 351.3 pips per trade, highlighting its efficiency in capitalizing on developed opportunities while minimizing losses.



İnceleme yok
2025.11.30 05:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.30 05:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol