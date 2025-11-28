This is a moderate-risk signal aimed at steady but still relatively ambitious gains.

It is a lower-risk smoother-curve cousin of my other signal, which is an all-in high-octane account treated as a daily 1R allocation for hyper growth and withdrawals:

Copy trades of the Revs trading signal for MetaTrader 5 - 30 USD per month - Arvydas Okas

This current signal, ModusOperandi, is not aimed at withdrawals, though they may occur in the absence of open trades, but at compounding.

For minimal latency, the signal is hosted on VPS. Best copying will be achieved via IC Markets servers.

Also advised is subscription to the PaybackFX commission rebates, as trading here is very frequent, with many tight entries, exits and re-entries for optimum riskless positions to hold intraday and occasionally overnight.

Risk is managed at 1-4 pct per trade, but please adjust the risk at your end according to your risk appetite.

Unlike the high-octane Revs, this is a professional grade "daytrading" signal, as opposed to swing signals with holding times extending for days.

Good luck! We're gonna be needing it.