Arvydas Okas

ModusOperandi

Arvydas Okas
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 (75.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (25.00%)
En iyi işlem:
2.65 USD
En kötü işlem:
-6.63 USD
Brüt kâr:
10.14 USD (53 700 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-6.93 USD (5 850 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (5.84 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
5.84 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.15
Alım-satım etkinliği:
23.28%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.59%
En son işlem:
6 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
12 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.46
Alış işlemleri:
5 (62.50%)
Satış işlemleri:
3 (37.50%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.46
Beklenen getiri:
0.40 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.69 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.47 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-6.93 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-6.93 USD (2)
Algo alım-satım:
77%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2.63 USD
Maksimum:
6.93 USD (3.39%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.39% (6.93 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.47% (6.84 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 48K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2.65 USD
En kötü işlem: -7 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +5.84 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -6.93 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 25
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 37
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 6
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.10 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.55 × 127
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
24.10 × 194
This is a moderate-risk signal aimed at steady but still relatively ambitious gains.

It is a lower-risk smoother-curve cousin of my other signal, which is an all-in high-octane account treated as a daily 1R allocation for hyper growth and withdrawals:

Copy trades of the Revs trading signal for MetaTrader 5 - 30 USD per month - Arvydas Okas

This current signal, ModusOperandi, is not aimed at withdrawals, though they may occur in the absence of open trades, but at compounding.

For minimal latency, the signal is hosted on VPS. Best copying will be achieved via IC Markets servers.

Also advised is subscription to the PaybackFX commission rebates, as trading here is very frequent, with many tight entries, exits and re-entries for optimum riskless positions to hold intraday and occasionally overnight.

Risk is managed at 1-4 pct per trade, but please adjust the risk at your end according to your risk appetite.

Unlike the high-octane Revs, this is a professional grade "daytrading" signal, as opposed to swing signals with holding times extending for days.

Good luck! We're gonna be needing it.

İnceleme yok
2025.11.28 20:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 20:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 19:40
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 18:40
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 18:40
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 18:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 18:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 18:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
