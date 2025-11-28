SinyallerBölümler
Francois Jean Louis Morin

CiroScalperEdge

Francois Jean Louis Morin
0 inceleme
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 (66.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (33.33%)
En iyi işlem:
6.04 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-8.65 EUR
Brüt kâr:
21.77 EUR (144 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-19.23 EUR (76 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
2 (6.90 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
6.90 EUR (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.17
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
10 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.21
Alış işlemleri:
5 (55.56%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 (44.44%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.13
Beklenen getiri:
0.28 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
3.63 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-6.41 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-8.65 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-8.65 EUR (1)
Aylık büyüme:
0.25%
Algo alım-satım:
88%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
7.11 EUR
Maksimum:
12.14 EUR (1.21%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD-Z 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD-Z 3
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD-Z 68
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +6.04 EUR
En kötü işlem: -9 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +6.90 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -8.65 EUR

CiroScalperEdge – Signal Description 

CiroScalperEdge is a conservative range-scalping algorithm designed exclusively for EUR/USD on M1.
No martingale, no grid, no hedging.
The strategy relies on a combination of AI-based filters, a precise spread-protection system, a fixed Stop Loss, and a strict risk-first execution model.

Backtest Statistics (2023 → Nov 2025)

Period tested: 2 years 11 months
Total return: +84 %
CAGR: ~26 % per year (≈ 2 % monthly average)
Average number of trades: ~400 per year
Drawdown: consistent with a disciplined and low-risk scalping approach
Leverage: moderate, realistic, and fully replicable for subscribers

Trading Style

  • Works only in range conditions (no trend-chasing)

  • Enters positions on micro-pullbacks + volatility contraction patterns

  • Strict spread barrier to avoid bad liquidity periods

  • Fixed SL, no averaging down, no recovery mechanics

  • Positions stay open for seconds to a few minutes

  • Priority is always capital preservation before return

  • Designed for stable and smooth equity curves, not explosive growth

Risk Philosophy

While risk is strictly controlled, no strategy can guarantee absolute capital protection.
CiroScalperEdge is built to emphasize:

  • Stability

  • Discipline

  • Controlled exposure

  • Long-term consistency

No aggressive behaviour. No unrealistic promises.

About the Developer

I have spent 25 years working on trading floors for a major US broker, specializing in short-term execution strategies and market microstructure.
CiroScalperEdge is the result of years of experience in combining scalping discipline with risk-aware automation.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.28 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
