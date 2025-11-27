SinyallerBölümler
Salman Khan

NeuralBTC AI Powered Trading EA

Salman Khan
0 inceleme
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 13
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
65
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
28 (43.07%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
37 (56.92%)
En iyi işlem:
128.81 USD
En kötü işlem:
-36.76 USD
Brüt kâr:
541.17 USD (1 973 031 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-302.76 USD (1 527 785 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (33.02 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
371.94 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.15
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
22 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
64
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.28
Alış işlemleri:
31 (47.69%)
Satış işlemleri:
34 (52.31%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.79
Beklenen getiri:
3.67 USD
Ortalama kâr:
19.33 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-8.18 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
11 (-139.73 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-139.73 USD (11)
Aylık büyüme:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
16%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
186.51 USD (46.31%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 238
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 445K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +128.81 USD
En kötü işlem: -37 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 11
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +33.02 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -139.73 USD

🧠 NeuralBTC AI Signals

Live AI-Powered Bitcoin Trading Signals

See the AI in action before you buy.

This signal service showcases the real-time performance of NeuralBTC AI — our neural network-powered Bitcoin trading system. Watch live trades, track results, and see exactly how our AI analyzes the market.

📊 WHAT THIS SIGNAL SHOWS

This is a live demonstration of the NeuralBTC AI Expert Advisor trading BTCUSD in real-time:

✅ Real AI-generated trading signals
✅ Actual entries and exits with SL/TP
✅ Live performance tracking
✅ Transparent trade history

🤖 HOW THE AI WORKS

Our cloud-based neural network analyzes BTCUSD 24/7:

Multi-Timeframe H1, H4, Daily confluence detection
Support & Resistance AI-identified key price levels
Momentum Scoring RSI, MACD, trend strength analysis
Confidence Rating Every signal scored 0-100%
Dynamic Risk AI-calculated SL/TP levels

The AI only trades when confidence is high — no random entries, no overtrading.

📈 SIGNAL CHARACTERISTICS

Metric Details
Symbol BTCUSD
Timeframe Multi-timeframe analysis (H1/H4/D1)
Style Swing & Intraday
Risk Management AI-calculated SL/TP per trade
Trade Frequency Quality over quantity

💡 WHY SUBSCRIBE?

👁️ See Before You Buy

This signal lets you evaluate the AI's performance with real money on the line before purchasing the full EA.

🔍 Transparency

  • Every trade is logged
  • No cherry-picking results
  • Real-time execution, not hindsight

📚 Learn the System

  • Understand how the AI identifies opportunities
  • See the confidence levels that trigger trades
  • Watch risk management in action

🚀 WANT THE FULL EA?

Like what you see? Get the complete NeuralBTC AI Expert Advisor:

🤖 Run the AI on your own account
⚙️ Customize lot size and risk settings
📺 Real-time dashboard with full analysis
🔑 License includes AI server access (no extra fees)

Search: NeuralBTC AI in MQL5 Market
Website: neuralbtc.ai

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

  • This signal demonstrates the AI-powered trading mode of NeuralBTC AI
  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • The AI adapts to market conditions in real-time
  • Trade frequency varies based on market opportunities

⚖️ RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading Bitcoin involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. This signal is for demonstration purposes to showcase the NeuralBTC AI system.

NeuralBTC AI SignalsWatch the AI trade. See the results. Make your decision.

