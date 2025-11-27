SinyallerBölümler
Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy

AlgoPips569

Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 5%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
77
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
51 (66.23%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
26 (33.77%)
En iyi işlem:
3.33 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-6.74 EUR
Brüt kâr:
58.97 EUR (7 128 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-55.01 EUR (5 532 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (9.53 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
9.53 EUR (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
35.49%
En son işlem:
25 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
80
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.17
Alış işlemleri:
77 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.07
Beklenen getiri:
0.05 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.16 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-2.12 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-13.90 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-13.90 EUR (3)
Aylık büyüme:
4.61%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
11.71 EUR
Maksimum:
22.86 EUR (23.47%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
23.71% (23.19 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
9.20% (8.09 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 77
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3.33 EUR
En kötü işlem: -7 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +9.53 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -13.90 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Premium Trading Signals – Designed for Consistent Growth and Profits.

🔹 Strategy & Approach

Our signals combine fundamental analysis with powerful technical tools such as Volume VSABollinger Bands and RSI to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Stop Loss & Stop Trading: Executed with manual precision for better control.

  • Drawdown Control: We aim to keep drawdown within 21%, though in rare conditions (especially Gold and Silver), it may extend up to 31%.
    ⚠️ Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.

🔹 Markets Covered

We provide diversified trading signals across:
✅ Stock Indices
✅ Crude Oil
✅ Forex (Major Pairs)
✅ Gold & Silver

🔹 Broker & Compatibility

To ensure smooth execution and avoid discrepancies:

👉 Recommended Broker:

  • ; ;

💰 Account Setup:

  • Master account balance: $500.

  • Two linked strategies:

    • Low-Risk Account: Uses 1/6th of position size (good for conservative traders).

    • Moderate-Risk Account: Uses half of the position size (for higher returns with higher risk).

  • 📌 Recommendation: Adjust your lot size according to your personal risk tolerance.

✨ Subscribe today and join my trading journey for consistent, transparent, and disciplined signals!


⚠️ Important Disclaimer ⚠️
Trading involves significant risk. Anyone who subscribes to or follows my signals does so at their own risk.

👉 I am not responsible for any financial gains or losses you may incur.
👉 Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Please trade only with money you can afford to lose.

By following my signals, you acknowledge that all profits and losses are solely your responsibility.



İnceleme yok
2025.11.27 18:12
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 17:12
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 16:12
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 16:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 16:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.