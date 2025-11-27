SinyallerBölümler
Seksin Wisetsaksri

Livyatan S

Seksin Wisetsaksri
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
76.12%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.10%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.13% (1.25 USD)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

💠 HuaHom SMC Flow — Smart Money + ICT Hybrid Strategy

HuaHom SMC Flow is a precision-based trading framework that combines the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodology to identify high-probability trade setups on XAUUSD and similar assets.

It focuses on understanding how institutional liquidity, market structure shifts, and order flow inefficiencies interact to create premium entry opportunities with asymmetric risk–reward ratios.

⚙️ Core Principles

Component Source Purpose
Market Structure (BOS / CHoCH) Smart Money Concepts Defines trend and directional bias
Liquidity Concepts (EQH / EQL / Sweep) ICT Identifies where liquidity pools and traps occur
Order Blocks (OB) & Fair Value Gaps (FVG) SMC + ICT Entry zones where smart money rebalances positions
EMA 9/21 + VWAP Technical Confluence Confirms short-term momentum and timing
Top-Down Analysis (H4 → H1 → M15 → M5) SMC Framework Aligns higher timeframe bias with lower timeframe execution

🧭 Trading Workflow (SLCE Model)

Structure → Liquidity → Confirmation → Execution

  1. Structure: Determine market direction using BOS / CHoCH

  2. Liquidity: Locate equal highs/lows and liquidity sweeps

  3. Confirmation: Wait for OB or FVG reaction + EMA confluence

  4. Execution: Enter with defined SL and TP for a clean RR setup

💡 Trading Characteristics

  • Focuses on institutional footprints, not retail indicators

  • Prioritizes liquidity manipulation zones over overbought/oversold signals

  • Aims for Low-Risk / High-Reward entries (typically 1:4 to 1:6 RR)

  • Works best on XAUUSD, indices, and high-volume pairs

🧠 Philosophy

“Trade where liquidity ends — and institutional order flow begins.”

The goal of HuaHom SMC Flow is not to predict price, but to follow the smart money narrative.
It’s about precision, patience, and understanding the hidden mechanics behind each move.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.27 15:01
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 15:01
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 15:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 15:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 15:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Livyatan S
Ayda 40 USD
0%
0
0
USD
994
USD
1
0%
0
0%
76%
n/a
0.00
USD
0%
1:200
