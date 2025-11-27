SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Challenger II
Anthony Ellis

Challenger II

Anthony Ellis
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
27
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
19 (70.37%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
8 (29.63%)
En iyi işlem:
20.58 GBP
En kötü işlem:
-6.21 GBP
Brüt kâr:
145.74 GBP (9 585 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-33.61 GBP (3 351 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (35.99 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
39.99 GBP (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.57
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
8 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
27
Ort. tutma süresi:
33 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
7.26
Alış işlemleri:
17 (62.96%)
Satış işlemleri:
10 (37.04%)
Kâr faktörü:
4.34
Beklenen getiri:
4.15 GBP
Ortalama kâr:
7.67 GBP
Ortalama zarar:
-4.20 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-15.44 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-15.44 GBP (3)
Aylık büyüme:
11.21%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
15.44 GBP
Maksimum:
15.44 GBP (1.54%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 145
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 6.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +20.58 GBP
En kötü işlem: -6 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +35.99 GBP
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -15.44 GBP

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live17" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
This EA generates buy and sell signals using Williams %R , Parabolic SAR, and simple divergence logic. A new signal can occur only once per candle. A buy signal triggers when WPR shows oversold conditions (WPR(2) and either the price is above SAR, WPR is extremely low, or WPR forms a bullish three-bar divergence; a final filter requires WPR. When a buy signal appears, all sell trades on that symbol are closed and a new buy order is opened with a dynamic lot size based on distance from the average entry and the capital-scaling parameter. A sell signal triggers in the opposite overbought conditions (WPR), with confirmation from price being below SAR, WPR being extremely high, or a bearish three-bar divergence; a final filter requires WPR(1) . When a sell signal appears, all buy trades are closed and a dynamically sized sell order is opened. The EA essentially uses WPR oversold/overbought levels, SAR trend direction, and divergence patterns to open positions while closing opposite ones and adjusting lot size automatically.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
