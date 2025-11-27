- Büyüme
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live17" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
This EA generates buy and sell signals using Williams %R , Parabolic SAR, and simple divergence logic. A new signal can occur only once per candle. A buy signal triggers when WPR shows oversold conditions (WPR(2) and either the price is above SAR, WPR is extremely low, or WPR forms a bullish three-bar divergence; a final filter requires WPR. When a buy signal appears, all sell trades on that symbol are closed and a new buy order is opened with a dynamic lot size based on distance from the average entry and the capital-scaling parameter. A sell signal triggers in the opposite overbought conditions (WPR), with confirmation from price being below SAR, WPR being extremely high, or a bearish three-bar divergence; a final filter requires WPR(1) . When a sell signal appears, all buy trades are closed and a dynamically sized sell order is opened. The EA essentially uses WPR oversold/overbought levels, SAR trend direction, and divergence patterns to open positions while closing opposite ones and adjusting lot size automatically.