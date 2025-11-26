SinyallerBölümler
Marc Jose Gerard Debiais

EA HYPER CRAZY GRID

Marc Jose Gerard Debiais
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
58
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
44 (75.86%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
14 (24.14%)
En iyi işlem:
38.19 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-107.16 EUR
Brüt kâr:
215.03 EUR (42 304 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-431.77 EUR (47 756 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
19 (142.01 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
142.01 EUR (19)
Sharpe oranı:
0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.42%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
35
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.82
Alış işlemleri:
51 (87.93%)
Satış işlemleri:
7 (12.07%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.50
Beklenen getiri:
-3.74 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
4.89 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-30.84 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-228.49 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-228.49 EUR (5)
Aylık büyüme:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
8%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
217.46 EUR
Maksimum:
263.58 EUR (134.32%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
3.70% (9.28 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
BTCUSD 6
DOGEUSD 6
ETHUSD 4
Apple 1
NAS100 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -248
BTCUSD 2
DOGEUSD 0
ETHUSD -1
Apple 0
NAS100 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -11K
BTCUSD 17K
DOGEUSD 393
ETHUSD -12K
Apple 6
NAS100 420
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +38.19 EUR
En kötü işlem: -107 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 19
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +142.01 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -228.49 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.82 × 4851
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
4.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.33 × 1446
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
8.15 × 789
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
49 daha fazla...
HYBRID CRAZY GRID - Mean Reversion Grid Trading System

📊 Concept

High-performance Expert Advisor based on mean reversion strategy with multi-level grid system. The EA identifies market deviations and strategically accumulates positions to capitalize on returns to average.

🎯 Key Features

  • 3 Major Pairs: AUD/NZD, NZD/CAD, AUD/CAD
  • Timeframe: M15 (high reactivity)
  • Grid System: Up to 5 levels with progressive volume multiplier
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Intelligent adaptation to account size
  • Risk Management: Drawdown protection + emergency kill-switch
  • Partial Take Profit: Progressive profit locking
  • Trailing Stop: Automatic profit protection

⚙️ Mechanism

The EA detects significant deviations (0.2%) from moving average (225 periods), opens an initial position, then adds grid levels every 50 pips. Closure at global TP or via trailing stop if strong trend.

💰 Risk Management

  • Maximum controlled drawdown at 50%
  • Automatic lot reduction during retracements
  • Compound growth on performing accounts
  • Maximum tolerated spread: 30 pips

📈 Expected Performance

Hybrid system between scalping and swing trading, targeting progressive compounding on uncorrelated exotic pairs.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.26 22:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
EA HYPER CRAZY GRID
Ayda 30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
251
EUR
2
8%
58
75%
100%
0.49
-3.74
EUR
4%
1:500
Kopyala

