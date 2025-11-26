HYBRID CRAZY GRID - Mean Reversion Grid Trading System

📊 Concept

High-performance Expert Advisor based on mean reversion strategy with multi-level grid system. The EA identifies market deviations and strategically accumulates positions to capitalize on returns to average.

🎯 Key Features

3 Major Pairs : AUD/NZD, NZD/CAD, AUD/CAD

: AUD/NZD, NZD/CAD, AUD/CAD Timeframe : M15 (high reactivity)

: M15 (high reactivity) Grid System : Up to 5 levels with progressive volume multiplier

: Up to 5 levels with progressive volume multiplier Dynamic Lot Sizing : Intelligent adaptation to account size

: Intelligent adaptation to account size Risk Management : Drawdown protection + emergency kill-switch

: Drawdown protection + emergency kill-switch Partial Take Profit : Progressive profit locking

: Progressive profit locking Trailing Stop: Automatic profit protection

⚙️ Mechanism

The EA detects significant deviations (0.2%) from moving average (225 periods), opens an initial position, then adds grid levels every 50 pips. Closure at global TP or via trailing stop if strong trend.

💰 Risk Management

Maximum controlled drawdown at 50%

Automatic lot reduction during retracements

Compound growth on performing accounts

Maximum tolerated spread: 30 pips

📈 Expected Performance

Hybrid system between scalping and swing trading, targeting progressive compounding on uncorrelated exotic pairs.