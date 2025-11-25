Gold Smart Turtle — Aggressive yet capital-conscious XAUUSD signal (M5)

Overview

Gold Honey Badger is an XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal engineered for consistent, real-market performance on MetaTrader 5. Developed from live-traded strategies and refined across real accounts, the system focuses on capturing high-probability intraday moves on the M5 timeframe while actively protecting capital through strict risk controls. The strategy purposely avoids reckless techniques such as martingale and unmanaged grid exposure — instead using defined position-sizing, hard stops, and daily risk limits to keep drawdown under control.

Core logic & edge

The EA combines momentum-breakout logic tuned for XAUUSD micro-structures with adaptive volatility scaling and trade-filtering layers. Entry signals are generated when confluence is detected between short-term momentum, volatility breakout thresholds, and a filtered session/time-of-day engine. Exit rules include dynamic ATR-based stops, time-based close rules, and profit targets that scale with volatility — designed to lock profits while allowing winners room to run. The approach was built to perform in live market conditions rather than over-optimized backtests.

Risk management & safety features

No martingale, no hidden averaging.

Per-trade stop-loss and take-profit (dynamic, volatility-based).

Maximum daily loss limit — halts trading if exceeded.

Maximum concurrent trades cap and per-trade risk percentage.

Broker-agnostic operation (works with 2- and 3-digit brokers).

These safety measures were implemented to prioritise capital preservation and help the signal be suitable for subscribers who want transparent, reasonable risk profiles.

Performance notes & transparency

This signal broadcasts real-account trades and full statistics visible on the MQL5 Signals page so subscribers can evaluate growth, drawdown, and trade history before subscribing. Past results are not a guarantee of future performance — trading carries risk, and subscribers should choose sizing that fits their risk tolerance.

Recommended subscriber setup

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: M15 (fixed).

Recommended minimum deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent); adjust risk settings for larger/smaller balances.

Leverage: depends on broker; 1:100+ recommended for flexible sizing.

Broker compatibility: Any broker; supports 2- and 3-digit quotes and different deposit currencies.

Copying: use MT5 Signals copy feature to auto-copy trades to your account. See MQL5 Signals help for subscription setup.

Settings you can customise (exposed parameters)

Risk per trade (%)

Max concurrent trades

Daily max loss (%)

ATR multiplier for stop placement

Take-profit scaling factor

Trading hours / session filter

All settings are explained in the attached user guide and can be adjusted to fit each subscriber’s risk profile and account size.

Support & updates

I provide regular updates, improvement releases, and subscriber support via the MQL5 messages system. Release notes and important updates will be posted to the signal page when available. Subscribers are encouraged to test on a demo account before using real funds.

Important disclaimers

Trading involves risk. Gold Honey Badger is provided “as is” and subscribers assume responsibility for how they allocate capital and configure risk settings. Do not risk money you cannot afford to lose. Always verify results on the MQL5 signal page and make sizing decisions aligned with your risk tolerance and account rules.