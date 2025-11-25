SinyallerBölümler
Premananth R

Gold Smart Turtle

Premananth R
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
9 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -100%
DerivSVG-Server
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
236
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
164 (69.49%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
72 (30.51%)
En iyi işlem:
14.91 USD
En kötü işlem:
-88.08 USD
Brüt kâr:
388.33 USD (32 839 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-730.51 USD (59 008 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (51.11 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
59.93 USD (12)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
23.74%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.51%
En son işlem:
1 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
16
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.83
Alış işlemleri:
171 (72.46%)
Satış işlemleri:
65 (27.54%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.53
Beklenen getiri:
-1.45 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.37 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-10.15 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-99.62 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-122.62 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
26%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
363.91 USD
Maksimum:
410.33 USD (588.03%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
100.00% (372.38 USD)
Varlığa göre:
11.00% (5.56 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 157
EURCAD 23
EURUSD 20
EURAUD 13
AUDUSD 8
NZDCAD 6
Step Index 3
XAGUSD 2
XPDUSD 2
GBPJPY 1
UK Brent Oil 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -335
EURCAD 1
EURUSD -2
EURAUD 2
AUDUSD -1
NZDCAD -6
Step Index -3
XAGUSD 5
XPDUSD -2
GBPJPY 0
UK Brent Oil -1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -25K
EURCAD 90
EURUSD -151
EURAUD 236
AUDUSD -125
NZDCAD -816
Step Index -31
XAGUSD 97
XPDUSD -219
GBPJPY 33
UK Brent Oil -640
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +14.91 USD
En kötü işlem: -88 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +51.11 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -99.62 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "DerivSVG-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
1.25 × 4
Gold Smart Turtle — Aggressive yet capital-conscious XAUUSD signal (M5)

Overview
Gold Honey Badger is an XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal engineered for consistent, real-market performance on MetaTrader 5. Developed from live-traded strategies and refined across real accounts, the system focuses on capturing high-probability intraday moves on the M5 timeframe while actively protecting capital through strict risk controls. The strategy purposely avoids reckless techniques such as martingale and unmanaged grid exposure — instead using defined position-sizing, hard stops, and daily risk limits to keep drawdown under control.

Core logic & edge
The EA combines momentum-breakout logic tuned for XAUUSD micro-structures with adaptive volatility scaling and trade-filtering layers. Entry signals are generated when confluence is detected between short-term momentum, volatility breakout thresholds, and a filtered session/time-of-day engine. Exit rules include dynamic ATR-based stops, time-based close rules, and profit targets that scale with volatility — designed to lock profits while allowing winners room to run. The approach was built to perform in live market conditions rather than over-optimized backtests. 

Risk management & safety features

  • No martingale, no hidden averaging.

  • Per-trade stop-loss and take-profit (dynamic, volatility-based).

  • Maximum daily loss limit — halts trading if exceeded.

  • Maximum concurrent trades cap and per-trade risk percentage.

  • Broker-agnostic operation (works with 2- and 3-digit brokers).

  • These safety measures were implemented to prioritise capital preservation and help the signal be suitable for subscribers who want transparent, reasonable risk profiles. 

Performance notes & transparency
This signal broadcasts real-account trades and full statistics visible on the MQL5 Signals page so subscribers can evaluate growth, drawdown, and trade history before subscribing. Past results are not a guarantee of future performance — trading carries risk, and subscribers should choose sizing that fits their risk tolerance. 

Recommended subscriber setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M15 (fixed).

  • Recommended minimum deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent); adjust risk settings for larger/smaller balances.

  • Leverage: depends on broker; 1:100+ recommended for flexible sizing.

  • Broker compatibility: Any broker; supports 2- and 3-digit quotes and different deposit currencies.

  • Copying: use MT5 Signals copy feature to auto-copy trades to your account. See MQL5 Signals help for subscription setup. 

Settings you can customise (exposed parameters)

  • Risk per trade (%)

  • Max concurrent trades

  • Daily max loss (%)

  • ATR multiplier for stop placement

  • Take-profit scaling factor

  • Trading hours / session filter
    All settings are explained in the attached user guide and can be adjusted to fit each subscriber’s risk profile and account size.

Support & updates
I provide regular updates, improvement releases, and subscriber support via the MQL5 messages system. Release notes and important updates will be posted to the signal page when available. Subscribers are encouraged to test on a demo account before using real funds.

Important disclaimers
Trading involves risk. Gold Honey Badger is provided “as is” and subscribers assume responsibility for how they allocate capital and configure risk settings. Do not risk money you cannot afford to lose. Always verify results on the MQL5 signal page and make sizing decisions aligned with your risk tolerance and account rules.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.25 15:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 15:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
