Peng Peng Gao

T1 Esports Club P2

Peng Peng Gao
0 inceleme
7 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
Ava-Real 4
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
29
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
23 (79.31%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
6 (20.69%)
En iyi işlem:
204.26 USD
En kötü işlem:
-161.10 USD
Brüt kâr:
858.31 USD (17 728 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-392.10 USD (6 388 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (454.98 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
454.98 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.29
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
11 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.33
Alış işlemleri:
18 (62.07%)
Satış işlemleri:
11 (37.93%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.19
Beklenen getiri:
16.08 USD
Ortalama kâr:
37.32 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-65.35 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-45.59 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-161.10 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
187.67%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
45.59 USD
Maksimum:
200.05 USD (39.13%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLD 29
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLD 466
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +204.26 USD
En kötü işlem: -161 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +454.98 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -45.59 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Ava-Real 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🚀 Trading Signal Introduction - "Golden Triangle" Strategy · Flexible Copy Trading  

🔍 Signal Objective  
This signal is based on the proven **T1 Esports EA** system, designed to help users build a stable and sustainable passive income stream within **18–24 months** through a fully automated breakout strategy.  

📌 Core Strategy Advantages  
✅ Programmatic Execution – Powered by EA "T1 Esports," ensuring strict discipline and eliminating emotional interference  
✅ Verified Parameters – Strategy tested across multiple market cycles with consistent performance  
✅ Fixed Stop-Loss + Flexible Take-Profit – Strict risk control per trade, aiming for high reward-to-risk ratios  
✅ Live Trading Proven – Real and reliable performance data, free from over-optimization  

📌 Flexible Copy Trading Options  
💰 Basic Copying – Recommended 1:1 capital allocation, suitable for small accounts or low-risk operation  
📈 Multiplier Growth – Users can flexibly adjust copy multiples based on their capital size  
🔁 Minimum Capital – Starting from 200 USDT  
🛠 Recommended Tool – Use MQL5 official copy trading feature for stable execution  
🌐 Broker Suggestion – Choose ECN brokers with low latency and minimal slippage  

✅ Suitable For  
✔ Traders seeking steady passive income  
✔ All account sizes supported, with flexible configuration options  
✔ Rational users interested in backtesting, verification, and potential EA purchase  

🛡 Risk Management  
📉 Fixed Lot Benchmark – 300U for 0.01 lot, 900U for 0.03 lot, ensuring controllable risk  
🛑 Stop-Loss First – Clear stop-loss set before each trade entry  
📊 Proportional Risk Control – Single trade risk limited to 1–2% of account equity  
🔄 No Martingale, No High-Frequency – Pure trend breakout logic  

📈 Expected Growth Path (For Reference Only)  
Starting Capital: 300U (flexible allocation)  
Average Monthly Target Return: ≥ 30%–50%  
Flexible Risk-Reward Ratio  
Target Timeline: 18–24 months to achieve salary-replacing income  

⚠️ Based on historical backtesting and live verification. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing carries risks—trade with caution.
İnceleme yok
2025.11.25 12:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 12:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
