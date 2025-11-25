- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
29
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
23 (79.31%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
6 (20.69%)
En iyi işlem:
204.26 USD
En kötü işlem:
-161.10 USD
Brüt kâr:
858.31 USD (17 728 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-392.10 USD (6 388 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (454.98 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
454.98 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.29
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
11 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.33
Alış işlemleri:
18 (62.07%)
Satış işlemleri:
11 (37.93%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.19
Beklenen getiri:
16.08 USD
Ortalama kâr:
37.32 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-65.35 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-45.59 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-161.10 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
187.67%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
45.59 USD
Maksimum:
200.05 USD (39.13%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|29
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GOLD
|466
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GOLD
|11K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +204.26 USD
En kötü işlem: -161 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +454.98 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -45.59 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Ava-Real 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
🚀 Trading Signal Introduction - "Golden Triangle" Strategy · Flexible Copy Trading
🔍 Signal Objective
This signal is based on the proven **T1 Esports EA** system, designed to help users build a stable and sustainable passive income stream within **18–24 months** through a fully automated breakout strategy.
📌 Core Strategy Advantages
✅ Programmatic Execution – Powered by EA "T1 Esports," ensuring strict discipline and eliminating emotional interference
✅ Verified Parameters – Strategy tested across multiple market cycles with consistent performance
✅ Fixed Stop-Loss + Flexible Take-Profit – Strict risk control per trade, aiming for high reward-to-risk ratios
✅ Live Trading Proven – Real and reliable performance data, free from over-optimization
📌 Flexible Copy Trading Options
💰 Basic Copying – Recommended 1:1 capital allocation, suitable for small accounts or low-risk operation
📈 Multiplier Growth – Users can flexibly adjust copy multiples based on their capital size
🔁 Minimum Capital – Starting from 200 USDT
🛠 Recommended Tool – Use MQL5 official copy trading feature for stable execution
🌐 Broker Suggestion – Choose ECN brokers with low latency and minimal slippage
✅ Suitable For
✔ Traders seeking steady passive income
✔ All account sizes supported, with flexible configuration options
✔ Rational users interested in backtesting, verification, and potential EA purchase
🛡 Risk Management
📉 Fixed Lot Benchmark – 300U for 0.01 lot, 900U for 0.03 lot, ensuring controllable risk
🛑 Stop-Loss First – Clear stop-loss set before each trade entry
📊 Proportional Risk Control – Single trade risk limited to 1–2% of account equity
🔄 No Martingale, No High-Frequency – Pure trend breakout logic
📈 Expected Growth Path (For Reference Only)
Starting Capital: 300U (flexible allocation)
Average Monthly Target Return: ≥ 30%–50%
Flexible Risk-Reward Ratio
Target Timeline: 18–24 months to achieve salary-replacing income
⚠️ Based on historical backtesting and live verification. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing carries risks—trade with caution.
