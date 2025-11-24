SinyallerBölümler
Zhu He Li

Purple Gold

Zhu He Li
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 2%
RockfortMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
117
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
67 (57.26%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
50 (42.74%)
En iyi işlem:
116.49 USD
En kötü işlem:
-65.84 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 768.90 USD (68 013 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-936.77 USD (53 826 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (209.75 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
209.75 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.22
Alım-satım etkinliği:
98.74%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.68%
En son işlem:
6 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
128
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
6.68
Alış işlemleri:
50 (42.74%)
Satış işlemleri:
67 (57.26%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.89
Beklenen getiri:
7.11 USD
Ortalama kâr:
26.40 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-18.74 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-44.14 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-124.36 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
1.66%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
124.57 USD (0.25%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.20% (99.83 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.32% (663.25 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 117
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 832
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 14K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +116.49 USD
En kötü işlem: -66 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +209.75 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -44.14 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RockfortMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Puerple Gold Strategy Features

Intelligent Algorithm: A machine learning-based intelligent algorithm continuously learns and optimizes the trading strategy;

Security Guarantee: Multiple security mechanisms protect funds, including stop-loss settings, position control, and a risk warning system;

24/7 Operation: Continuous market monitoring around the clock ensures no trading opportunities are missed, achieving truly automated trading;

Data-Driven: Backtesting based on extensive historical data and scientific data analysis ensures the strategy's stability, reliability, and adaptability to market changes.

5-Level Risk Control: A unique five-level risk management system protects your investment and ensures steady profits in uncertain markets.
Level 1: Ultra-Fast Market Filtering: Intelligently identifies and filters market noise and extreme volatility, avoiding trading in volatile markets and controlling risk at its source.
Level 2: Small Unrealized Loss Handling: When small unrealized losses occur, the system employs a one-sided handling strategy, using precise technical analysis to determine the optimal exit point.
Level 3: Medium Unrealized Loss Handling - In cases of medium unrealized losses, the system activates a two-way handling mechanism to hedge risks while seeking reversal opportunities.
Level 4: Large Unrealized Loss Order Splitting - Faced with significant unrealized losses, the system employs an intelligent order splitting strategy to process losses in batches, reducing market impact and slippage costs.
Level 5: Extreme Unrealized Loss Liquidation - In extreme cases, the system decisively executes liquidation to protect remaining funds and prepare for the next trading opportunity.
Ensuring Long-Term Operation

İnceleme yok
2025.11.26 00:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 08:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 15:11
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 15:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 15:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Purple Gold
Ayda 100 USD
2%
0
0
USD
51K
USD
1
100%
117
57%
99%
1.88
7.11
USD
1%
1:500
