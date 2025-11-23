- Büyüme
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live17" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
The Future of Signal Copying 📊: Human Expertise 🧠 x State-of-the-Art AI 🤖📈📉
Welcome to the next evolution of automated trading!
Meet an FX signal built for traders who want steady, rule-driven growth without the stomach-churning swings 😌. This service is powered by a rare blend 🧠🤝🤖: an experienced trader with years of experience combined with the developed underlying algorithmic strategy 👨💻📊, plus OpenAI’s latest large-language-model intelligence (e.g., GPT-4.1 and newer generations such as GPT-5 & the current gen models as they become available) 🤖✨. The result is a disciplined, AI-assisted decision process that stays human-supervised 👀✅, data-driven 📈📉, and ruthlessly focused on risk control 🛡️.
What makes this signal different 📈📉 ?
1) Human expertise + single to multi-model AI consensus 🧠🤖🤝
Each trade is generated from a proprietary workflow designed by an active, highly experienced trader and quant developer 👨💻. The strategy evaluates market structure 📐 , volatility , trend conditions 📈📉, etc using technical with fundamental analysis; then cross-checks decisions using state-of-the-art OpenAI models to reduce emotional bias 😤🚫 and improve consistency ✅. Think of it as expert trading instincts amplified by modern AI reasoning 🔍⚡.
2) No gambling through high-impact news, ever 🚫🎰
Reliable FX Trades does not trade during high-impact macro events, including (but not limited to) ⛔:
- Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) 💼📣
- CPI / inflation releases 🧾📣
- Federal Funds Rate / FOMC decisions 📢%
- Major U.S. Presidential speeches or surprise announcements 🎙️⚠️
- Elections or similarly volatility-explosive events 🗳️💥
The goal is simple: avoid chaotic spreads, stop-hunts, and random spikes ⚡ that can invalidate even the best setups.
3) Hard risk cap: never more than 2% per trade 🛡️2️⃣%
Risk is controlled at the trade-construction level. Every position is sized so the maximum risk is always below 2% of balance, no exceptions ❌, no martingale 🎲🎰🚫, no revenge trading 😡🚫. This aligns with professional risk practice 🧑🏫📏 and keeps drawdowns survivable.
4) ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit on every entry 📏🎯
There is zero tolerance for naked trades 🚫🩳.
- Stop Loss is always placed using ATR-based volatility measurement
- Take Profit levels are always defined to maintain a positive risk-reward profile ✅⚖️
- Reliable FX Trades will never open a trade without SL protection 🔒🛡️
5) Spread-aware execution to prevent cheap stop-outs 💸🚫
Trades are filtered when spreads exceed a preset threshold 📛. This avoids being stopped out prematurely during thin liquidity windows 🌙, pre-news widening 🧾📣, rollovers 🔁, or broker-side spread spikes.
6) Focused on major pairs💱, built for stability
This signal trades major FX pairs only ✅, with a strong emphasis on the H1 timeframe 🕐. The approach is intentionally narrow because it’s where the strategy has shown the most reliable behavior 🎯 with acceptably low peak drawdown 🙂 relative to typical retail signals. Fewer pairs ➜ cleaner execution ➜ better statistical edge 🎯📊.
Who this signal is for?
If you’re looking for:
- Sustainable monthly gains over “lottery-ticket” returns 📈📉📊 > 🎲🎰🎟️
- A strategy that respects volatility instead of chasing it
- Predictable risk boundaries so you can sleep at night 😴🛡️
- A provider who prioritizes both capital preservation & accumulation of profits 🏦✅💰
…you’re in the right place 🧭✅.
Important account guidance (please read) 📌👀
To get the best experience, copy this signal with your own self-funded account. Here’s why:
- Self-funded accounts let you keep your copy ratio sensible ⚙️📏 without being chained to strict “peak drawdown” rules.
- Many prop-firm / instant-funded accounts enforce tight maximum drawdown limits 🚧 that can conflict with normal strategy variance, even good systems can breach those limits during routine drawdown phases 😬.
That said, if you’re a daredevil and want to use a funded account anyway, go for it 🏎️💨, you may pass challenges faster when the strategy is in a strong cycle 🌟📈📉. Just understand the extra risk of rule-based liquidation ⚠️.
Risk & expectations ⚠️
Signals can perform well, but past results never guarantee future returns 🚫🔮. You are responsible for your own risk settings ⚙️, copy ratio 🎚️, and broker conditions 🏛️, and real accounts can differ due to slippage or spreads ↔️. Please trade responsibly and within your own risk tolerance ⚠️.
If you want a signal that trades using AI to sharpen entries 🧠🤝🤖🎯, and treats risk like a first-class rule 🛡️📏, this service is designed for you 🙂.