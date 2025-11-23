SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / GoldSentinel Pro
Robert James Poulin

GoldSentinel Pro

Robert James Poulin
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
0%
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 CAD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 CAD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 CAD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 CAD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 CAD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 CAD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 CAD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 CAD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 CAD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 CAD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 CAD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 CAD
Maksimum:
0.00 CAD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 CAD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 CAD)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 CAD
En kötü işlem: -0 CAD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 CAD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 CAD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Ava-Real 1-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🔶 GoldSentinel Pro — Precision XAUUSD Momentum Flow Signal

GoldSentinel Pro is a high-performance XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal engineered for stability, consistency, and disciplined risk-managed entries.
Powered by real-time microstructure analysis, the strategy detects momentum pressure based on the balance of buy/sell tick flow, allowing it to enter early in short-term directional moves while avoiding choppy conditions.

This system is designed for traders who want steady growth, controlled drawdown, and a fully automated approach to trading Gold.

🔷 📌 Strategy Overview

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: Tick-based execution (independent of chart TF)

  • Method: Tick sentiment imbalance + momentum confirmation

  • Execution: Fully automated

  • Trade Duration: Short to medium (minutes to hours)

  • Risk Model: Fixed micro-lot exposure

  • Leverage Requirement: Low to moderate

  • Best Suited For: Small or medium accounts; consistent, low-stress growth

The system continuously reads market micro-movements to detect early directional breaks and exits quickly when the pressure weakens — avoiding large reversals or prolonged drawdowns.

🔶 📈 Performance Philosophy

GoldSentinel Pro is built around:

  • Frequent small wins

  • Fast exit if momentum weakens

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down

  • No over-leveraging

  • Clean, simple, robust logic designed for long-term survival

This makes it ideal for traders who value capital preservation while still benefiting from the natural volatility of Gold.

🔷 🛡️ Risk & Safety

GoldSentinel Pro emphasizes strict risk control:

  • Fixed lot micro-sizing (no compounding during signal)

  • No dangerous strategies

  • No positions held over weekends

  • No excessive exposure

  • Slippage-aware execution

This is a strategy designed for slow, safe, consistent growth, not gambling.

🔶 📌 Requirements for Subscribers

To follow this signal smoothly:

  • Recommended Deposit: $200+

  • Broker Type: ECN or low-spread account

  • Max Spread for XAUUSD: Ideally ≤ 0.60

  • VPS Recommended: Yes — 24/5 uptime ensures accurate execution

  • Hedging Enabled: Not required

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher preferred

🔷 ⚙️ How It Trades

  • Buys when buy-side tick pressure > threshold

  • Sells when sell-side tick pressure > threshold

  • Exits immediately when pressure fades

  • Avoids chop by requiring clean directional momentum

  • Trades 24/5 with no time-of-day bias

The EA behind this signal is lightweight, highly reactive, and optimized for fast execution.

🔶 📢 Final Notes

GoldSentinel Pro focuses on:

  • Smooth equity growth

  • No emotional decision-making

  • Simple, powerful logic based on real market micro-behavior

If you want a Gold signal that is clean, disciplined, and designed for stability, GoldSentinel Pro delivers exactly that.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.23 13:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.23 13:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.23 13:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
