Rinaldo Adi Sarosa

Trader FXQA

Rinaldo Adi Sarosa
0 inceleme
6 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
28
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
24 (85.71%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (14.29%)
En iyi işlem:
12.97 USD
En kötü işlem:
-36.40 USD
Brüt kâr:
240.96 USD (9 003 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-94.33 USD (3 428 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (104.18 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
104.18 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.41
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.03
Alış işlemleri:
16 (57.14%)
Satış işlemleri:
12 (42.86%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.55
Beklenen getiri:
5.24 USD
Ortalama kâr:
10.04 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-23.58 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-36.40 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-36.40 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
3.30%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
36.40 USD (1.18%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDUSD 147
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDUSD 5.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +12.97 USD
En kötü işlem: -36 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +104.18 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -36.40 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 3
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.15 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.24 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.29 × 222
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.69 × 72
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.67 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.74 × 42
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.80 × 35
Tickmill-Live08
2.83 × 12
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
3.80 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 8
4.00 × 1
CityIndexAU-Live 101
6.47 × 55
XMTrading-Real 256
9.80 × 10
FBS-Real-3
11.32 × 423
FBS-Real-9
11.39 × 74
Alpari-ECN1
13.00 × 1
Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term

with minimum drawdown..

leverage 1:500


PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER

LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS

FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/

MT5

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Past performance doesn't guarantee future result *


you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to get the same lotsizes with the signal 


İnceleme yok
2025.11.23 12:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.23 12:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
