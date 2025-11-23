- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|28
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDUSD
|147
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDUSD
|5.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.15 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.24 × 58
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.29 × 222
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.69 × 72
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.67 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.74 × 42
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.80 × 35
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.83 × 12
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|3.80 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|4.00 × 1
|
CityIndexAU-Live 101
|6.47 × 55
|
XMTrading-Real 256
|9.80 × 10
|
FBS-Real-3
|11.32 × 423
|
FBS-Real-9
|11.39 × 74
|
Alpari-ECN1
|13.00 × 1
Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term
with minimum drawdown..
leverage 1:500
PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER
LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS
FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/
MT5
* Past performance doesn't guarantee future result *
you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
How to get the same lotsizes with the signal