- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
14
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
10 (71.42%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (28.57%)
En iyi işlem:
147.26 USD
En kötü işlem:
-218.76 USD
Brüt kâr:
580.25 USD (395 698 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-394.88 USD (285 471 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (331.06 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
331.06 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.20
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.82%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
19
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.74
Alış işlemleri:
7 (50.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
7 (50.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.47
Beklenen getiri:
13.24 USD
Ortalama kâr:
58.03 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-98.72 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-218.76 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-218.76 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
19.91%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
251.29 USD (18.89%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
16.85% (182.29 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|13
|AUDUSDm
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSDm
|185
|AUDUSDm
|0
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSDm
|110K
|AUDUSDm
|-3
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +147.26 USD
En kötü işlem: -219 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +331.06 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -218.76 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
🎯 Core Strategy Concept
This strategy abandons reliance on a single market direction and constructs an adaptive trading system by deploying two independent yet logically complementary trading engines—"Bull Master" and "Bear Master." Regardless of whether the market is trending upward, downward, or consolidating, the strategy continuously captures profits through dynamic risk hedging, aiming to achieve steady asset growth.
⚙️ Operating Mechanism
Signal - Bull Master: Primarily captures long opportunities and performs hedging during pullbacks.
Signal B - Bear Master: Primarily captures short opportunities and performs hedging during rebounds.
Synergy Effect: The two signals do not operate independently but form a whole. In trending markets, one signal acts as the "attacker" to amplify profits, while the other serves as the "defender" to control losses; in consolidating markets, they provide hedging signals for each other, enabling high-probability short-term trades.
✨ Strategy Advantages
All-Weather Adaptability: Does not predict the market but adapts to any market environment (trending or consolidating).
Natural Risk Hedging: The core of the strategy includes a built-in hedging mechanism designed to smooth the equity curve and control drawdowns.
Disciplined Execution: Fully rule-based quantitative model, eliminating emotional trading.
Transparent Operation: Every trade has a clear signal logic and is never a "black-box" operation.
📊 Risk Disclosure
Trading forex and CFDs involves high risk and may result in the loss of your entire investment capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
This strategy manages risk through a hedging mechanism but does not guarantee profit or the safety of principal.
Subscribers should fully understand the risks and make cautious decisions based on their own circumstances.
ℹ️ Subscription Information
Strategy Link:复制MetaTrader 5交易信号AlphaGemini 的交易 - 49 49/月 - Xiao Long Pan
Applicable Instruments: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD
Recommended Account: ECN/RAW account type preferred, the lower the spread, the better
Minimum Capital: Recommended above $5,000 to withstand unexpected drawdowns
Disclaimer:
CFD and forex trading is a high-risk investment. This information is for strategy introduction purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please carefully read the full risk disclosure and strategy details on the MQL5 market before subscribing.
İnceleme yok