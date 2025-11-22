SinyallerBölümler
ICEBERG23
Agus Salem

ICEBERG23

Agus Salem
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
6
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
5 (83.33%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (16.67%)
En iyi işlem:
32.80 USD
En kötü işlem:
-14.30 USD
Brüt kâr:
111.25 USD (1 737 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-14.30 USD (275 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (111.25 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
111.25 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.99
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
38 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
6.78
Alış işlemleri:
6 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
7.78
Beklenen getiri:
16.16 USD
Ortalama kâr:
22.25 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-14.30 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-14.30 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-14.30 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
2.42%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
14.30 USD (0.35%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 97
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.5K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +32.80 USD
En kötü işlem: -14 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +111.25 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -14.30 USD

📌 Signal Description

Welcome to my trading signal!
This account is managed with a disciplined, data-driven strategy designed for consistent long-term growth rather than aggressive risk.

📈 Strategy Overview

  • ✔️ Mainly trades: (Forex pairs / Gold)

  • ✔️ Strategy type: (Scalping / Swing / Manual)

  • ✔️ Risk-controlled entries based on technical and market structure confirmation

  • ✔️ No random entries — every trade follows a tested rule-based system

🛡 Risk & Money Management

  • 🔹 Maximum risk per trade: 1–3%

  • 🔹 Stop Loss always applied 

  • 🔹 Constant lot size based on account balance and volatility

  • 🔹 Focus on protecting capital first, profit comes second


🎯 Performance Goal

My objective is stable growth with controlled drawdown.
This signal is suitable for traders who prefer consistent results over high-risk gambling strategies.

💬 Transparency & Updates

I provide weekly updates to subscribers and am always monitoring market conditions.
Consistency, discipline, and risk management are the foundation of this signal.

🚀 Join now and grow your account with a stable long-term approach.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.22 20:50
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.22 20:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.22 20:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
