SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / CTrend FX Ultimate Signal
Pierre Vachichin

CTrend FX Ultimate Signal

Pierre Vachichin
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 0%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
11
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
11 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
30.62 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
85.59 USD (2 043 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (85.59 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
85.59 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.93
Alım-satım etkinliği:
94.35%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
15.57%
En son işlem:
8 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
40
Ort. tutma süresi:
17 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
6 (54.55%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 (45.45%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
7.78 USD
Ortalama kâr:
7.78 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
0.09%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.55% (551.44 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPJPY 3
EURUSD 2
NDX 2
WS30 1
GBPUSD 1
EURJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPJPY 9
EURUSD 8
NDX 48
WS30 3
GBPUSD 11
EURJPY 4
NZDJPY 4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPJPY 228
EURUSD 212
NDX 1.1K
WS30 66
GBPUSD 273
EURJPY 96
NZDJPY 87
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +30.62 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +85.59 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 EA Live Signal


CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 Expert Advisor

Unlock Advanced Trading with Precision and Control!

The CTrend FX Ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to provide traders with the flexibility to configure complex technical parameters and advanced trading strategies for optimized performance. CTrend FX Ultimate combines several trend-following, momentum-based, and fractal-based features to create a robust trading experience that aligns with individual market perspectives and risk tolerance. This is the most customizable MT4 Expert Advisor that you will find on the market. It went through 20 different versions over the years before being finally released for sale to the public. It can trade on most currency pairs, indices and commodities, although the settings will have to be optimized for each instrument. CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 can trade on most timeframes as well as on Renko charts. The default settings work well on the currencies and indices listed below, however the set files provided in the comments section on the 1st page work better. It is recommended that the buyer optimizes and backtests the expert advisor on their end to find the settings that match the trader's risk tolerance and trading style.

You can run the EA on your own terminals once you purchase it on https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126031.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.24 03:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 02:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.21 12:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.21 12:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.21 09:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 09:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 09:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 09:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 09:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
CTrend FX Ultimate Signal
Ayda 30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
100K
USD
1
100%
11
100%
94%
n/a
7.78
USD
1%
1:200
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.