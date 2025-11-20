SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / ThisisrealAI
Martin Ruis

ThisisrealAI

Martin Ruis
0 inceleme
6 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 28%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
304
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
213 (70.06%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
91 (29.93%)
En iyi işlem:
49.64 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-27.37 EUR
Brüt kâr:
1 085.44 EUR (364 140 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-528.51 EUR (7 992 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
20 (214.08 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
214.08 EUR (20)
Sharpe oranı:
0.28
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
8 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
43
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.90
Alış işlemleri:
194 (63.82%)
Satış işlemleri:
110 (36.18%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.05
Beklenen getiri:
1.83 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
5.10 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-5.81 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-191.80 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-191.80 EUR (10)
Aylık büyüme:
20.95%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
6.12 EUR
Maksimum:
191.80 EUR (7.60%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.72% (195.30 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD.p 298
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD.p 640
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD.p 7.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PUPrime-Live2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

İnceleme yok
2025.11.20 17:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 17:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
